Woman arrested in LR burglary, theft

Little Rock police arrested a local woman early Saturday in connection to a burglary at a house in the 4000 block of West 22nd Street.

Carmela Janay Hubbard, 30, was arrested at 1 a.m. on charges of residential burglary, theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief.

Officers responded to the house alarm and found Hubbard at the house. Police contacted the home owner, who said no one was allowed in the home.

Hubbard was being held at the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening.

Car reported stolen found in traffic stop

Little Rock police stopped a local man Saturday night for running a red light on Colonel Glenn Road in a car that had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report.

Joseph David Ramirez-Rivera, 26, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. on charges of theft by receiving, possessing instruments of a crime, possession of marijuana, failure to obey red lights and driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked.

Ramirez told police he had borrowed the car from a neighbor, but it showed up as stolen in the Police Department's system.

Ramirez was being held at the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening with an additional hold for the Benton County sheriff's office, according to the jail's website.