Randlett, Okla., 1907: The original Oklahoma land rush occurred in 1889, with the federal government giving away much American Indian land to white settlers. A "mini land" rush happened in south central Oklahoma in 1906. Some 4,500 potential buyers came, apparently including the pictured family from Arkansas, tagged on the cards as "Arkansas Traveler Scene." Randlett was platted after the sale, named for Indian Agent James F. Randlett.

