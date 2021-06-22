Human remains found in Eudora

Arkansas State Police special agents are investigating human remains found Monday afternoon at a home in the small town of Eudora in Chicot County.

Local police responded to a call of human remains found inside the home on North Main Street. They requested the state police criminal investigation division investigate the death of the unknown person, according to a state police news release.

The remains will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime lab where the state medical examiner will attempt to determine the identity of the person; the manner and cause of death; and when the death occurred, according the news release.

State police are working to gather evidence from the home and interview possible witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.

State police did not release any more information as of early Monday evening.