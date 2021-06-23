County's Farm Family named

Bradley Warren of Leola, his wife, Kerri and their children, were recently named the Arkansas Farm Bureau's Grant County Farm Family of the Year.

Warren has worked as a production equipment mechanic, also known as a millwright, for the Pine Bluff Arsenal in White Hall for the past 12 years.

He said he enjoys his job.

"It's a good place to work, good benefits and the schedule there affords me the time and opportunity to be able to farm," Warren said.

The Arsenal produces military products like smoke and incendiary munitions, and it's his responsibility to keep the production-related equipment and the production lines running.

His day doesn't stop at the end of his shift at the Arsenal; most days, his work around the farm is just getting started and can last until midnight depending on the season.

Warren owns about 40 head of cattle, often with calves, that he runs on 120 acres he owns near Leola, and cares for another 80 cows and their calves on about 175 acres for the Allen Brothers Farm near Prattsville.

In total, he manages about 400 acres, whether it's used to run cattle or to bale hay, which he cuts at least three times a year.

Warren and Kerri have been married for 21 years and have two daughters, Harley and Tucker.

Kerri Warren is a digital operations manager for Walmart, and oversees 11 stores in west-central Arkansas. She's directly responsible for all online sales and has 11 supervisors working under her, as well as a couple of hundred employees needed for online sales.

Making her career success even more impressive is the fact that she started working for the giant retailer as a part-time employee about 10 years ago.

When needed, she said she spends her evenings helping with the cattle, chickens or baling hay, and she still finds time to help with homework and watch softball games.

Needless to say, she's as busy as her husband.

Their 10-year-old daughter, Tucker, raises more than 80 chickens.

"It's her thing," and Warren said.

Harley Warren, their 18-year-old daughter, graduated from Poyen High School this spring and will attend Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia this fall. She plans to become a veterinarian.

Warren said he raised his daughters to be independent and take care of themselves.

IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY

Warren's late grandfather, dairy farmer James Crutchfield, and his family were named Grant County Farm Family of the Year in 1971.

Then as now, a family is nominated anonymously, and from there the Farm Bureau evaluates the family on farm production, efficiency, management, family life and rural and community leadership.

Rich Hillman, Farm Bureau president, said the program "recognizes the outstanding farmers and ranchers who make up our state."

The Farm Family of the Year program is in its 74th year.

"These families are involved in essential work, not only providing food for my family and yours, but also serving as the ultimate stewards of the land and water resources," Hillman said.

Warren said being named Grant County Farm Family three decades after his grandfather makes this honor all the more special.