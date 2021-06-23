JPs back allocation of federal aid funds

The Pulaski County Quorum Court during its Tuesday meeting approved an ordinance allocating some of the funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The ordinance will allocate $635,000 immediately to the comptroller for various expenses, with about $9 million going into a fund that will be used when justices of the peace determine how they would like to use the funds.

According to County Judge Barry Hyde, justices of the peace with good ideas can come up with the plans themselves to make a lasting impact on the county.

"I've asked the JPs, if [they] have an idea that [they] think qualify for these funds, then write that idea down and what it would do and how much it would cost, those things, and bring it to us," Hyde said. "If it looks like it will qualify, we'll try to help you perfect that."

Pulaski County received $76.1 million in funding from the federal government in covid-19 aid.

According to Hyde, the funding is restrictive, and not every plan, even if it would be good for the county, will qualify.

"Very few of those things qualify," Hyde said. "These funds aren't coming to us to do anything we want. They're prerestrictive."

Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers said he would like to see a larger project that brings economic growth to the county.

"I'd like to see us doing something possibly in partnership with other municipalities and possibly other counties in Central Arkansas through MetroPlan, a super economic development project that would have a positive economic and jobs impact for generations to come," Stowers said. "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and I would like to see us put these funds toward a once-in-a-generation economic development project."

Justice of the Peace Kristina "KG" Gulley said she would like to see some of the funds go toward places of need around the county. According to Gulley, her district has some issues with flooding that she would like addressed.

"I'm sure in my colleagues' districts, there's a need somewhere," Gulley said. "I just feel that some of this money could be spent on the underserved communities. I know in my district, we have a lot of issues with roads and flooding."

Hyde said Tuesday that he has already met with directors inside the county and determined different goals and projects they would like to be established with the funding.

"I've met with each of our directors, and we have six or seven ideas that were put on the floor amongst the directors involving food security and economic development and job training and premium pay," Hyde said. "And I think that five of those looked [like they] would probably work, and I said go back and perfect your plan."

One of those plans already reached the floor of the Quorum Court on Tuesday evening as an ordinance to allocate funds to pay a premium to county employees was placed on first reading.

The ordinance would allocate $500 to employees, with first responders getting $1,000.

During the Agenda Committee meeting a week before, Gulley said she wanted everyone to receive $1,000. Gulley reiterated her position after the meeting Tuesday.

"I see their position, but I still believe everyone at that point became essential," Gulley said. "What is the harm in giving them a one-time $1,000?"

According to Hyde, the first responders were paid what they were to thank them for staying in their respective lines of duty during the pandemic.

"They obviously were at higher risk of contracting the virus and having the ultimate bad effect as opposed to those who were still working in the office," Hyde said. "Totally different thing for law enforcement and for road and bridge, who's out in the public every day."