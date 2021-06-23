LR medical-cannabis outlet approved to move a few miles

State regulators on Tuesday approved a Little Rock medical-marijuana dispensary's move a few miles west.

Good Day Farm LLC will move from 900 S. Rodney Parham Road to 11600 Chenal Parkway.

Co-owner Alex Gray told the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission that the Rodney Parham Road site is "a stone's throw" from another dispensary, Herbology, which is at 7303 Kanis Road.

He said the dispensary's move will relax some of the congestion in that area and allow it to serve the west Little Rock, Chenal and Pleasant Valley neighborhoods.

Gray said after the meeting that the business hopes to open the new outlet Nov. 1.

Good Day Farm was formerly known as Capital City Medicinals. Medical marijuana commissioners received formal notice of its name change, which they are not required to approve, at Tuesday's regular meeting.

The business has sold more than 600 pounds since opening in February 2020, according to numbers provided by commission spokesman Scott Hardin last week.

Medical cannabis is a more than $330 million industry in Arkansas, with patients purchasing more than 50,000 pounds since the first dispensaries opened their doors a little over two years ago.

There are 33 dispensaries in operation in the state, and three of them are in Little Rock.