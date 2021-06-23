North Little Rock police investigating homicide

North Little Rock police officers responded after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to West 22nd Street, in reference to a disturbance with shots fired, according to Sgt. Carmen Helton.

When officers arrived on scene, they located one male victim, dead from a gunshot wound, Helton said.

The victim’s age was not immediately released Wednesday.

11:46 a.m.

Officers are investigating a homicide in the area of 22nd and Schaer streets in North Little Rock, police said Wednesday.

In a Twitter post made just after 11:20 a.m., the North Little Rock Police Department asked people to avoid the area. The post didn’t include information regarding a victim or any suspects, and a call to department spokesperson Sgt. Carmen Helton wasn’t immediately returned.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the tip line at (501) 680-8439.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_q5jFUNykgs]