OPEC, allies said to weigh proposals on raising output

OPEC and its allies are discussing whether to pursue a further increase in production at next week's meeting as the oil market looks increasingly tight.

Russia is considering making a proposal that the group ease a global supply deficit by increasing output, according to Russian officials familiar with the matter. Other OPEC Plus nations are discussing a potential supply increase in August, although specific numbers haven't been mentioned, said a delegate.

Brent crude was $75 a barrel Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude hit $75 a barrel as a strong recovery in demand during the coronavirus pandemic encounters supply constraints. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are already in the process of reviving about 2 million barrels a day of idle production from May to July, but influential voices in the market are asking for more as prices rise.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto OPEC Plus leader alongside Russia, so far hasn't given any clear signal on the position it will take at next week's talks. The kingdom has typically been cautious about rolling back the cuts, with Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman saying last week that he wants to see clear evidence of a strong recovery in demand before restoring more halted production.

The International Energy Agency has urged OPEC Plus nations to start tapping spare production capacity to bolster supply as demand rebounds. Goldman Sachs estimates the market is running a deficit of 3 million barrels a day, citing a lack of meaningful output growth. OPEC Plus is still withholding as many as 5.8 million barrels a day from the market.

Nuclear talks involving the U.S. and Iran have dragged on longer than expected, quashing expectations that sanctions on the Islamic Republic's crude exports could be removed soon and adding further uncertainty to the OPEC Plus deliberations. International oil companies and U.S. shale drillers are also keeping a tighter rein on their output than in the last price recovery, as their investors demand lower spending and better returns.

Russia expects a global supply shortfall to persist in the medium term, two officials said, asking not to be named because the discussions aren't public. The country's final position going into the next OPEC Plus gathering is still being shaped, another official said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is "in constant contact" with Saudi Arabia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at his daily conference call. So far, there is no need for the Russian and Saudi leaders to hold direct talks about OPEC Plus policy, he said.

The biggest oil companies in Russia said this month that the OPEC Plus coalition should keep ramping up output to satisfy rising global consumption. Novak met with executives from the companies on Tuesday, although the discussion mostly centered on domestic fuel markets, said people familiar with the matter.