Fayetteville native transferring to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has signed former Fayetteville High standout and University of Houston graduate transfer Luke Long, Coach Brad McMakin announced on Thursday.

Long, who gradated from Houston in Spring 2021 with a degree in economics, earned PING All-Central Region honors and helped the Cougars to the NCAA Kingston Springs (Tenn.) Regional.

He was the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year at SIU-Edwardsville in 2016-17, and was an All-Southern Conference selection at Chattanooga after the 2017-18 season.

“I am excited to have Luke back on The Hill to finish his career as a Razorback,” McMakin said in a UA release. “Luke brings a ton of experience to the program and will be a great addition to our program.”

Long posted a 73.35 scoring average while playing in all eight events for the Cougars in 2020-21, and he led the team with a 70.71 average in 2019-20.

Long captured the 2015 Arkansas Class 7A state title as a senior, then won the 2018 Arkansas Amateur Championship with an 11-under par 211 at the Texarkana Country Club.