Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

McAfee software creator dies in cell

by ARITZ PARRA, RENATA BRITO AND BARRY HATTON THE ASSOCIATED PRESS | Today at 1:45 a.m.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, software entrepreneur John McAfee listens during the 4th China Internet Security Conference (ISC) in Beijing. McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in a prison near Barcelona Wednesday, June 23, 2021, hours after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the to the United States, where he was wanted on tax-related criminal charges. He was 75. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

MADRID -- John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said.

The eccentric cryptocurrency promoter and tax opponent whose history of legal troubles spanned from Tennessee to Central America to the Caribbean was discovered at the Brians 2 penitentiary in northeastern Spain. Security personnel tried to revive him, but the jail's medical team finally certified his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said.

"A judicial delegation has arrived to investigate the causes of death," the statement said, adding that "everything points to death by suicide."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km0ceSldZC0]

The statement didn't identify McAfee by name but said the dead man was a 75-year-old U.S. citizen awaiting extradition to his country. A Catalan government official familiar with the case who was not authorized to be named in media reports confirmed to The Associated Press that it was McAfee.

Spain's National Court on Monday ruled in favor of extraditing McAfee, 75, who had argued in a hearing earlier this month that the charges against him by prosecutors in Tennessee were politically motivated and that he would spend the rest of his life in prison if returned to the U.S.

The court's ruling was made public on Wednesday and was open for appeal, with any final extradition order also needing to get approval from the Spanish Cabinet.

The entrepreneur was arrested in October at Barcelona's international airport.

McAfee had been charged the same month in Tennessee with evading taxes after failing to report income from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consulting work, made speaking engagements and sold the rights to his life story for a documentary. The criminal charges carried a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis declined to comment Wednesday.

Information for this article was contributed by Adrian Sainz, Barbara Ortutay and David Hamilton of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this Dec 12, 2012 file photo, anti-virus software founder John McAfee talks on his mobile phone as he walks on Ocean Drive in the South Beach area of Miami Beach, Fla. John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus named after him, has been found dead in a cell of a jail near Barcelona, a government source told The Associated Press on Wednesday June 23, 2021 on the same day that a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of his extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, file)
FILE - In this Dec 12, 2012 file photo, anti-virus software founder John McAfee talks on his mobile phone as he walks on Ocean Drive in the South Beach area of Miami Beach, Fla. John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus named after him, has been found dead in a cell of a jail near Barcelona, a government source told The Associated Press on Wednesday June 23, 2021 on the same day that a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of his extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, file)

Print Headline: McAfee software creator dies in cell

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT