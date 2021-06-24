Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Krystle Slyter, 31, of 902 E. Kara Lane in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Slyter was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Elkins

• John Tucker, 30, of 1025 Madison 4069 in Elkins was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. Tucker was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Farmington

• Johnny Fletcher, 55, of 420 Aster Ave. in Farmington was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Fletcher was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Don Warren, 38, of 3431 Knox Loop in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Warren was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Adrian Hayes, 33, of 5308 Cherry St. in Fort Smith was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft of property. Hayes was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Christian Brown, 20, of 786 Brookhaven Court in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Brown was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Katlynn Taylor, 19, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and theft of property. Taylor was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.