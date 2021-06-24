Ohtani impressive, but Giants win with 7 in 13th

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and a two-run single in the 13th for the Giants, who finally blew it open while the Angels had outfielder Taylor Ward playing catcher and starting pitcher Griffin Canning playing left field as the fallout from an untimely injury to Kurt Suzuki and a series of strategic decisions made to allow Ohtani to hit for himself.

Mike Tauchman struck out five times before hitting a three-run homer to cap the Giants' 13th-inning rally. Brandon Crawford put San Francisco ahead to stay with a bases-loaded walk from Alex Claudio (1-2), who walked three straight in the 13th.

The 13-inning game matched the longest in the majors since the institution of the runner-on-second-base rule to open extra innings last season.

Dominic Leone (1-0) won despite yielding the tying run in the 12th for the major league-leading Giants, who swept the two-game interleague series with their eighth victory in nine games -- long after Ohtani and Kevin Gausman staged a compelling pitchers' duel.

In his career-high 11th mound start of the year, Ohtani threw a season-high 105 pitches, his most since undergoing Tommy John surgery nearly three years ago. Mike Yastrzemski's homer in the fifth accounted for San Francisco's only run off Ohtani.

This was the first game in major-league history in which the NL team used the designated hitter and the AL team did not.

WHITE SOX 4, PIRATES 3 Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and Chicago stopped a five-game losing streak, beating Pittsburgh. Leury Garcia added a home run.

ROCKIES 5, MARINERS 2 Trevor Story homered twice, German Marquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Colorado beat Seattle for just its sixth road victory this season.

TIGERS 6, CARDINALS 2 Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and a two-run double to help Detroit beat skidding St. Louis. The Tigers have won three straight for the second time in a 10-day span. The Cardinals have lost five of six.

BLUE JAYS 3, MARLINS 1 Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their fourth victory in a row, beating the Miami Marlins.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 13, PHILLIES 12 Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning and Washington rallied three times to beat Philadelphia. It was the first game in major-league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team.

BREWERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Brandon Woodruff threw seven dominant innings and also had an RBI single, leading Milwaukee over Arizona.

METS 7, BRAVES 3 Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 13, ORIOLES 0 Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer, Jose Urquidy pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to 10 games by breezing past the Baltimore Orioles.

YANKEES 6, ROYALS 5 Gary Sanchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning single and New York beat Kansas City.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 2 Austin Meadows, Mike Zunino and Brandon Lowe homered to help Tampa Bay stop a seven-game losing streak by beating AL East-leading Boston.

RANGERS 5, ATHLETICS 3 Major league rookie home run leader Adolis GarcIa went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers defeated the Oakland Athletics.

