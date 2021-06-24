Two seek Jr. Miss Pea Ridge crown

Two Pea Ridge High School juniors are seeking to be crowned as Jr. Miss Pea Ridge. They are Miss Raegan Bleything and Miss Natalie Graham.

MISS RAEGAN BLEYTHING

Miss Raegan Grace Bleything, 16, is the daughter of Jimmy and Marcie Puck. She is a junior at Pea Ridge High School.

She is a member of the Healthcare Club, Lady Blackhawk basketball and Calvary Church Youth. She said her hobbies are traveling, doing hair and makeup, working on starting her “Grace Foundation” bringing awareness to PTSD, pageants, camping and spending time with friends.

She hopes to become a doctor.

Her community service involves working with local and federal agencies to bring awareness to PTSD, working with Arkansas Miss Amazing as pageant for girls with special needs, organized clothing and essentials for Bright Futures and volunteering feeding the less fortunate.

She is sponsored by her parents.

MISS NATALIE GRAHAM

Miss Natalie Graham, 15, is the daughter of Justin Graham and Don Gilbreath. She is a junior at Pea Ridge High School.

She is a member of DECA, high school and club volleyball and cheerleading. She said her hobbies are making TikToks with friends, singing, shopping, going to the lake and spending time with family.

She plans to work as a pharmacy tech while earning certification for ultrasound in operations, the further her education in the medical field.

Her community service involves Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Hope Distributors and filling local commun