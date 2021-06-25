NLR schools set online class plan

The North Little Rock School District is looking to outsource its virtual learning academy this coming school year to allow teachers to focus on in-person teaching.

Brouke Reynolds, interim virtual director, and LeAnn Alexander, executive director of special services, updated the School Board on Thursday evening on the Virtual Learning Academy Program 2.0 implementation plan.

The plan includes paying $649,609 to allow school service company Pearson to take over the district's virtual academy. The payment would allow the virtual academy to enroll 191 students at $3,399 a student along with required administrator training.

If approved, the school district would use state-licensed teachers and curriculum provided by Pearson, a Division of Elementary and Secondary Education approved provider for students.

The virtual academy was created last year during the coronavirus pandemic, and officials said some students thrived in the environment. That has led school officials to request the academy continue.

The issue that arose was that the virtual academy was being taught by teachers who had to teach in-person classes as well.

"We heard from our leaders that our teachers were running the risk of burning out," Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said at Thursday's meeting.

The Pearson Connexus Education Management System platform will be used by students to access online programs, live instructions, view recorded instructions, access lessons and turn in assignments.

Pearson teachers will provide synchronous live lessons and asynchronous lessons using recorded video instruction. Students also will be able to contact their teacher and request additional interaction for individual assistance when needed.

The school district will provide each student with a district-owned and managed Chromebook. The student's home school will provide the laptop.

Hot spots will be provided by the school district for families needing assistance with internet connection for classwork. The technology department also has set up an exclusive help desk email for students in the virtual program.

The Pearson management system can be accessed 24 hours a day from any internet connection.

The school day also will be different this year for virtual students.

Students' schedules are personalized for their needs while students are registered and assigned to their home school. Students will be able to complete work at their own pace, while keeping on track academically through progress monitoring by the district's own virtual academy director.

"For example, if [students] want to hang out during the day and they decided they work better at night, then they can do that," Reynolds said. "This program allows them to work when they are at their best. They might not be their best at 8 a.m., but they are better at 8 p.m."

Students will be expected to complete lessons and learning tasks as assigned by a teacher.

"The assignments are checked on a weekly basis," Reynolds said.

The virtual academy also will use district counselors to conduct weekly wellness checks on virtual students. Counselors can determine if a student needs additional mental health support or therapy services.

"This is really important because these students won't be on campus to use the counselors on site," Alexander said.

The virtual academy director can determine if a student needs additional support and schedule a time with a Pearson teacher and student for individual assistance. At the end of the nine weeks, if a student falls below a "C" average and/or has six or more absences, a parent conference will be held to determine if the student should remain a remote learner or return to campus.

Students who are interested in a career or technical education class that is not offered in the virtual program can choose to attend that class on campus. Students must provide their own transportation to the class.

Virtual students also will be able to participate in Arkansas Activities Association-sanctioned activities. This includes sports, band and other extracurricular activities.

Weekly food pick-ups will be available to any virtual student who requests a meal box. The school district social worker may support virtual families in need of additional food and clothing.

Students will be required to report on-site to take tests like the ACT, Aspire and assessments.

Reynolds said officials plan to seek final School Board approval July 1 and then have an informational meetings with parents July 12-26 about the virtual academy. She said there also will be a parent/student orientation session with Pearson and school district officials in August.