Remains found in Eudora home ID'd as missing Louisiana man, authorities say

The remains found inside a Eudora home on Monday have been identified as a missing Louisiana man, authorities said.

The body was identified as Michael Calloway, 29, of Oak Grove, La., according to a news release from Arkansas State Police. Calloway was reported missing on June 17 by the Oak Grove Police Department, the release states.

Special agents of the Criminal Investigation Division responded to 2230 N. Main St. on Monday afternoon after local police were called about human remains found inside the home, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.