Troopers: Springdale man killed after tractor-trailer overturns

A 60-year-old man was killed after the tractor-trailer he was driving rolled over in Madison County on Thursday afternoon, troopers said.

Timothy Dean Sloan of Springdale was driving west on Arkansas 74 shortly after 4 p.m. when the truck ran off the right side of the road, according to a preliminary crash report from state police. Troopers said the driver overcorrected, and the truck came back onto the roadway and overturned.

Sloan died as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 292 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.