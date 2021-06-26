Club donates to food pantry

During the covid-19 pandemic, the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club voted to make the Transformation Project at Pursuit Church at White Hall their main community service project for 2020-21.

Heart-N-Hands club members donated cereal and other non-perishable food items at monthly meetings. In addition, members made monetary donations, according to a news release.

The club voted to donate a check of $275 to the Transformation Project for Christmas toys for needy children.

Some of the club members also work with the food bank at Little Rock, assist with paper work for the Transformation Project, make food boxes and help with food distribution, according to the release.