IN THE GARDEN: "Balloons" on perennial platycodon should open into flowers in summer

Q I'd appreciate it if you would identify this plant for us. This is its third year and the last two it has come up from the roots. Is it sometimes called a "balloon plant"?

A The plant in question is a great perennial named Platycodon, commonly called balloon flower. The emerging flower buds look like miniature hot-air balloons. There are a few older varieties that never open the balloon, but most do. It likes full sun to partial shade and will bloom for months in the summer.

■ ■ ■

Q I live in Batesville and my loropetalum looked doomed after the snow, but I followed your advice and gave it time. It seemed to be recovering fine, but now a lot of my plants are looking weak in color. We have had a lot of rain and our lot receives drainage from lots above us. One diagnostic tool said they are healthy and another said they need fertilizer. One article mentioned possible root rot. What are your thoughts?

This loropetalum is looking a bit washed out, possibly because of recent weather. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A This is not a definitive answer, as it can be caused by a variety of things, but my best guess is the intense heat and humidity coming on so fast after all that rain and lower temperatures have the plants a bit sunburned. I can't imagine a drainage problem starting this far into their life if nothing has changed with the soil. If they were new plants and the soil was not well drained, that could be a concern, but it looks like they have been there a while. I think they just had a bit of shock. All the leaves on our loropetalums are still new leaves, which are a bit more tender than older, established leaves. Be patient. Water the plants when dry and see if the darker color doesn't reappear. It has not been an easy year to be an outdoor plant. I think we were all stunned that they leafed out as fully as they did, and they would all benefit from some TLC this season.

■ ■ ■

Q This flower popped up in the middle of my backyard. The leaves are similar to a lily, straight and tall. The petals bloom in a row on one stalk. I've asked around and Googled but cannot find the name. Any thoughts?

This gladiolus volunteered in a reader's yard. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A It sure looks like a gladiolus to me — a summer bulbous plant that grows from a corm. The size of the blooms is pretty impressive, especially if from a seedling. I wish something like that would just appear in my yard.

■ ■ ■

Q We bought a packet of mixed seeds. We watch in awe as they bloom. Can you tell us what the large-leaf plant is?

Tithonia, or Mexican sunflower, grows tall and thrives in hot, sunny weather. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A It looks like a Mexican sunflower to me, Tithonia diversifolia. There are several species of Tithonia, but this one will probably have large yellow blooms. There are some species with deep orange flowers. It gets tall and takes the heat in stride.

■ ■ ■

Q All my mint plants have these little white dots on the leaves. I don't see any insects or eggs on the leaves. Since I use the mint for cooking, is there anything I can do about this problem?

Spider mites cause damage like the tiny white dots on this mint's leaves. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A The damage looks like spider mite injury to me. Turn the leaves over and see if there is any tiny webbing on them. The damaged leaves are perfectly safe to eat. Insecticidal soap sprayed on the undersurface of the leaves may help. These insects tend to build up quickly in hot, dry weather.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com