Kel'el Ware still feeling positive vibes after Arkansas visit

Arkansas forward target Kel’el Ware’s official visit to Arkansas is still lingering in his mind about three weeks later.

He made his first official visit to Fayetteville earlier this month, and his time spent with coach Eric Musselman still stands out.

"I was impressed because I was able to see another side of Coach Musselman I didn’t see,” Ware said. “He’s energetic and he will actually sit down and talk to you and hold a conversation.”

Ware, 7-0, 221 pounds, of North Little Rock, has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Oregon, Auburn, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and other programs. He has also officially visited the Ducks and is looking at other visits.

“My mom and my coach are working on setting up other visits besides Texas, so I’m looking forward to it,” Ware said.

Ware averaged 16.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game as a junior and was named second team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Prep.

He led his team to the Class 6A state title game, finishing with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals in the win. Ware was named MVP of the game.

ESPN rates Ware a 4-star recruit and the No. 22 center in the nation for the 2022 class.

The visit to Texas appears to be for early September. Southern Cal, Baylor, Illinois are other schools in contention for his last two visits.

Ware’s post-visit conversations with Arkansas are going well.

“It’s good. They call or text me and tell me about everything that’s going on on campus and just to check on me,” Ware said.

Ware, who made the top 30 of the Pangos All-American camp in early June, said his talks with Musselman have helped their relationship.

“When you’re around people longer the more comfortable your with them, so that’s good,” Ware said.

Musselman and his staff have 46 years of NBA experience.

“That’s very important because I want to be able to go to the pros, and in order to go to the pros you have to have good people besides you,” Ware said.