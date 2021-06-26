Pinion working on UA's June visitors, feels good about an upcoming decision

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his staff have hosted several top 2022 prospects for June visits, and when they leave it’s a good bet commitment Joseph Pinion has been in their ears about being Razorbacks.

“After their visits I’m always letting them know they're more than welcome to come to Arkansas,” Pinion said. “I would love for them to come. It would be great.”

Pinion, 6-6, 180 pounds, pledged to the Razorbacks in October over schools such as Kansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Ole Miss, Tulsa, DePaul and others.

Arkansas hosted in-state ESPN 4-star targets Derrian Ford and Kel’el Ware on June 1-3 followed by 4-star Barry Dunning on June 2-4, 5-star Kijani Wright on June 21-23, 4-star Ramel Lloyd on June 22-24 and 4-star Jordan Walsh left Fayetteville on Saturday.

Four-star Zuby Ejiofor made an unofficial trip to Arkansas on Thursday. Pinion said the players he’s talked to have left feeling good about the Razorbacks.

“They all love the visits,” Pinion said. “They all really enjoyed it.”

Pinion led Morrilton to the Class 4A title game as a junior while averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block per game. He shot 58% from two-point range, 40% from three and 74% at the free throw line.

Pinion is hoping Ford and Ware stay in-state.

“Just letting them know full in how I would love for them to be my teammates, and I know Muss would love to coach them,” Pinion said.

Dunning, 6-6, 185 pounds, of Mobile, (Ala.) McGill-Toolen Catholic, is expected to announce his college decision on July 4. ESPN’s No. 17 small forward and the No. 59 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class will chose between the Razorbacks, Ole Miss and Memphis.

“He really likes the campus, he really enjoyed his visit,” Pinion said. “I feel really good about him.”