Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Potpourri

Today at 1:40 a.m.

  1. The U.S. gold depository is in Fort ------.

  2. "AWOL" means "absent without --------."

  3. Batman's youthful sidekick is named --------.

  4. The -------- Empire was centered in Cusco, Peru.

  5. Sean Hannity is associated with the -------- broadcasting company.

  6. The film "Cold Mountain" is set during the -------- War.

  7. A -------- is a unit of speed used especially for ships or winds.

  8. Each movement of "The ------" by Gustav Holst is named after a part of the solar system.

  9. "Finnegans --------" is the title of a book by James Joyce.

ANSWERS:

  1. Knox

  2. Leave

  3. Robin

  4. Inca

  5. Fox

  6. Civil

  7. Knot

  8. Planets

  9. Wake

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Potpourri

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT