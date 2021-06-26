Super Quiz: Potpourri

The U.S. gold depository is in Fort ------.

"AWOL" means "absent without --------."

Batman's youthful sidekick is named --------.

The -------- Empire was centered in Cusco, Peru.

Sean Hannity is associated with the -------- broadcasting company.

The film "Cold Mountain" is set during the -------- War.

A -------- is a unit of speed used especially for ships or winds.

Each movement of "The ------" by Gustav Holst is named after a part of the solar system.