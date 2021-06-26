Super Quiz: Potpourri

The U.S. gold depository is in Fort ------.
"AWOL" means "absent without --------."
Batman's youthful sidekick is named --------.
The -------- Empire was centered in Cusco, Peru.
Sean Hannity is associated with the -------- broadcasting company.
The film "Cold Mountain" is set during the -------- War.
A -------- is a unit of speed used especially for ships or winds.
Each movement of "The ------" by Gustav Holst is named after a part of the solar system.
"Finnegans --------" is the title of a book by James Joyce.
ANSWERS:
Knox
Leave
Robin
Inca
Fox
Civil
Knot
Planets
Wake