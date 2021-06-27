Jehovah's Witnesses virtual event set

Jehovah's Witnesses have moved their annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second consecutive year. Sessions will be available for viewing Monday through Aug. 22, according to a news release.

Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them.

Diane Booth of Pine Bluff has been attending the sessions for 45 years.

"The Bible discourses, videos and demonstrations have really provided our family with practical help to cope with challenges," Booth said.

"Our faith will continue to unite us in worship -- even virtually -- as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program," said Robert Hendriks, a U.S. spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses.

The program will be available in six installments. Sessions will be available for streaming or download beginning Monday.

All are invited to attend the free online program at www.jw.org, JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app or on streaming platforms. Details: Jehovah's Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.