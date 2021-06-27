LB Jordan Crook keeping open mind after 'great' Arkansas visit

Oklahoma State linebacker commitment Jordan Crook officially visited Arkansas this weekend and he’s glad he did.

"It was definitely a great visit," Crook said. "I was glad to come out here and see everything. A great atmosphere. People (are) real and genuinely loving. It's definitely a school that is big.”

Crook, 6-0, 225 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, pledged to the Cowboys on March 9, but is keeping an open mind.

"Yes, as of right now," Crook said of being committed to Oklahoma State. "I am keeping an open mind, but as far as the recruiting goes (I am) keeping an open mind, but I am committed. That's kind of where I'm at with it."

An ESPN 3-star prospect, Crook has also officially visited Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. He was hosted by linebacker Deon Edwards during his 48-hour visit.

"He was a great host,” Crook said. "We just talked a lot. I thanked him for everything."

He thinks highly of defensive coordinator Barry Odom and linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

"Real, genuine dudes," he said. “They know the game real well, honestly. Those dudes are real. Coach Scherer, him especially, real cool dude, very genuine. He has been heavy on recruiting me ever since he got a job, so that goes a long way.”

Crook, who is ESPN’s No. 21 inside linebacker in the nation, recorded 93 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 3 interceptions as a junior. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

He spoke about what the visit to Fayetteville did for the Razorbacks’ chances.

"It's solidified a lot of things and answered a lot of questions for me," Crook said. “Honestly, it put something on my mind."

He said he is finished with visits and will have his final decision probably before his senior season.