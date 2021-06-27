100 years ago

June 27, 1921

CONWAY -- It now costs a customer in Conway 10 cents per hundred pounds to obtain ice "exactly weighed," as a result of a new price schedule put into effect yesterday by the Citizens Ice and Fuel Company here. The City council Monday night passed an ordinance requiring persons or corporations selling ice here to weigh it before making the sale. With the consent of Mayor W. D. Cole, the local ice plant now makes it optional with the consumer as to whether the ice shall be weighed.

50 years ago

June 27, 1971

• A number of persons who live around the School for the Deaf's facility for exceptional children at Twentieth and Madison Streets are vexed about the proposal to house women inmates of the state prisons there. A petition was prepared Friday and was being circulated through the neighborhood during the week end calling on Governor Bumpers to prevent the transfer. One of the opponents is Nathaniel Hill, director of the Little Rock Model Cities program, who has lived at Twenty-fourth and Monroe Streets -- three blocks from the facility -- for 13 years. Hill said that there would be a meeting at 4 p.m. today at St. John's Baptist Church at Twenty-first and Madison Streets to organize the neighborhood "to fight this prison."

25 years ago

June 27, 1996

• After more than two years of study, the Metroplan board of directors gave the green light Wednesday to a plan to widen U.S. 67-167 from Interstate 40 in North Little Rock to Jacksonville. The plan also calls for converting the parallel two-way frontage roads to one-way roads. That doesn't sit well with some residents and business owners along the highly developed commercial strip. The regional planning agency -- made up of county judges and mayors in Pulaski County and portions of Faulkner, Lonoke and Saline counties -- approved the state Highway and Transportation Department's plan nearly unanimously.

10 years ago

June 27, 2011

• A corner lot in a Heights neighborhood that used to have a house on it could turn into a terraced greenspace under plans Little Rock is considering. The capital city will share the plans with residents at a 6 p.m. meeting tonight at Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road. Little Rock acquired 2000 Beechwood St. in January when Little Rock Wastewater settled with homeowner Quinton Smith, who hadn't lived at the house since a July 2009 storm caused a culvert underneath the house to collapse.