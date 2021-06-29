BASKETBALL

Blazers hire Billups

The Portland Trail Blazers have hired Chauncey Billups as their new coach. Billups, a five-time NBA All-Star over a 17-year playing career, has never been a head coach. He has served as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers for the past season. The Blazers have scheduled a news conference for today to introduce Billups, 44. He becomes the 15th head coach of the franchise. The Blazers were also interested in Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni, as well as San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon. Over the course of his career, Billups played for Boston, Toronto, Denver, Minnesota, Detroit, New York and the Clippers. Known as Mr. Big Shot, he was voted the 2004 NBA Finals MVP while with the championship-winning Pistons. The Blazers fired Terry Stotts shortly after the team was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs.

Simmons forgos Olympics

Ben Simmons has withdrawn from Australia's Olympic squad to spend time working on his individual skill development after a disappointing NBA postseason for the Philadelphia 76ers. Basketball Australia issued a statement early today to confirm Simmons' decision to pull out of selection for the Tokyo Olympics. "It is a pretty rough time for him right now," Australia Coach Brian Goorjian said. Going to the Olympics "is something that he wanted to do, but the ... best thing for everybody right now is for him to go on and develop that skill package and improve in a couple of areas for his next season in the NBA." The 24-year-old Simmons shot 25 for 73 (34%) from the free-throw line in the NBA playoffs and missed 27 alone against the Atlanta Hawks.

Young has bone bruise

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young suffered a foot injury when he took a step back in Game 3 and ended up landing on an official's foot, coming down awkwardly. At the time, the Hawks classified it as a right ankle sprain, though they got more clarity after getting a closer look with an MRI taken Monday. Young has a bone bruise in his right foot and will be listed as questionable for today's Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks lead the series 2-1.

SOCCER

World Cup champs out

France is out of the European Championship, and it was Kylian Mbappe that missed the penalty kick in the shootout. Switzerland eliminated the World Cup champions 5-4 in the shootout after a 3-3 draw Monday in the round of 16. Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer made the decisive save on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful. The Swiss will next play Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday. Switzerland substitute Mario Gavranovic forced extra time with a 90th-minute equalizer. Paul Pogba made it 3-1 France in the 75th, and it looked like the game was out of reach for the Swiss. But Haris Seferovic scored his second goal, this one a header, in the 81st minute and Gavranovic made it 3-3 with only seconds remaining.

Spain survives Croatia

Spain threw away a late 3-1 lead, but Alvaro Morata made sure it didn't matter in the end. Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal scored in extra time Monday to give Spain a 5-3 win over Croatia and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals. It was the second-highest scoring game in the history of the European Championship, trailing only Yugoslavia's 5-4 win over France in the opening game of the inaugural tournament in 1960. After Croatia midfielder Mario Pasalic equalized in injury time to cap an improbable late comeback, Morata scored what proved the winner in the 100th minute. The Spain striker controlled a cross with one deft touch and then sent a rising shot past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic for his second goal of the tournament. Oyarzabal doubled the lead three minutes later.

BASEBALL

Trout now on 60-day IL

Mike Trout was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, ruling out his return until after the All-Star break. Trout swung a bat Monday in a batting cage for the first time since he strained his right calf May 17. "He's doing really well, actually," Angels Manager Joe Maddon said before a series opener against the New York Yankees. "He's on pace. He's on target." Trout's injury is more than 50% healed, Maddon said. Trout will go on a minor-league rehabilitation assignment, probably after the All-Star break. He is eligible to return July 17 when the Angels host Seattle in their second game after the break. An eight-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP, Trout was batting .333 with 8 homers and 18 RBI when he was hurt while running the bases against Cleveland.

FOOTBALL

Pro Bowl WR retires

Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after a decade-long career. Thomas was part of the winningest four-year period in Devner Broncos history from 2012-15 with Peyton Manning at quarterback. The Denver Broncos went 55-17 during that span, winning two AFC titles and Super Bowl 50. Thomas caught 445 passes for 6,249 yards and 46 touchdowns from 2012-15, including the playoffs.

Switzerland's manager Vladimir Petkovic celebrates with his players end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Marko Djurica/Pool Photo via AP)

Switzerland's Admir Mehmedi, left, scores by penalty during the penalty shootout at the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)

Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves the penalty shot by France's Kylian Mbappe during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)