Troopers: I-40 crash in Franklin County kills Oregon driver, passenger

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 10:20 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

An Oregon man and woman were killed early Monday after a tractor-trailer struck their vehicle on Interstate 40 in Franklin County, troopers said.

The crash happened near Ozark around 5 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

A 2014 Honda parked on the I-40 shoulder made a left turn across the interstate in front of the truck, the report states. Troopers said the tractor-trailer struck the driver’s side of the Honda.

Both vehicles left the roadway, coming to a rest on the south side of the interstate, the report states.

The Honda’s driver, Thomas J. Buie, and a passenger, Helen Buie, both 82, of Brookings, Ore., died as a result of the wreck, troopers said.

At least 296 people have been killed due to crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

