Teen charged as adult in Siloam Springs murder

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old as an adult in the fatal shooting of another person Friday night in Siloam Springs.

Francisco Ochoa of Gentry is charged with murder in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act, battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

Ochoa is accused of shooting and killing Kathrine Pembleton during Friday's incident. Pembleton was pronounced dead after arriving at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, according to the probable cause affidavit, which did not provide her age.

Another person, a 17-year-old girl, was injured in the shooting. She was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, where she was treated and released, according to the affidavit.

Ochoa appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing. Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith set bail at $750,000.

A woman called 911 just before midnight Friday stating that her daughter's friends had been shot. Siloam Springs police and fire medical personnel were sent to 817 B Whiterock St. and provided aid to the victims, according to the affidavit.

The woman's daughter, a 17-year-old, told police that a woman she identified as Karla Martinez had been arguing with a friend of hers over clothing. The girl suggested to Martinez that she come to her house, according to the affidavit.

A witness at the scene -- another 17-year-old girl -- told police that she, Pembleton and the other shooting victim were sitting on the tailgate of a truck outside the Whiterock Street residence when a car drove by without its lights on and then turned around. While passing the residence again, someone from inside the car fired four to six shots at the victims, according to the affidavit.

Police searched Ochoa's car and found numerous shell casings that appeared to be of the same kind that was found at the shooting scene, according to the affidavit.

Bryan Sexton, chief deputy prosecutor, recommended that Ochoa's bail be set at $750,000, telling Smith that he had concerns about Ochoa being a danger to the community.

Rita Smith, deputy public defender, said Ochoa is a lifelong resident of the area. She said he's a senior in high school and has a job. He is not a flight risk and has a lot of ties to the community, she said.

Ochoa's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 2 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.

"Francisco, I don't know if any of this is true, but, if so, you probably crossed a line that you didn't want to," Smith said.

Ochoa will be held in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center until his 18th birthday, which is Nov. 29.

Martinez, 18, of Decatur told Siloam Springs police that she and Ochoa went to the Whiterock Street house together Friday night and were there for some time. She said as soon as they went to leave, Ochoa pulled out a gun, according to the affidavit.

Martinez told police that she hid the gun Ochoa had used so he would not get in trouble, but added that she felt "horrible" after it happened, according to the affidavit. She told police she'd hidden the gun in her attic, and police later found a pistol in the place she described, according to the affidavit.

Martinez was arrested in connection with hindering apprehension and tampering with physical evidence. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against her.

Sexton requested that Martinez's bail be set at $200,000, which Smith agreed to do. Martinez's arraignment is also scheduled for Aug. 2.

Lora Noschese, chief deputy public defender, told the judge that Martinez graduated high school and lives with her parents.