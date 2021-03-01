Student seriously injured in shooting at Pine Bluff middle school; 1 in custody

Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant during a press conference on Monday afternoon said a 15-year-old boy was in “very serious condition” following a shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School on Monday morning.

The suspect was apprehended in the neighborhood nearby by a dog team from the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Sergeant said. The suspect was also a 15-year-old male student at the school, he said. He has been taken to the Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center.

The victim has been transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, according to Sergeant.

The victim was the only individual hurt during the incident, Sergeant said. He said the shooting is believed to be a “targeted incident as opposed to a random incident.”

A shooting Monday morning at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff left one boy in serious condition and another in custody, police said.

All Watson Chapel School District campuses were on lockdown as a result, according to a post by the Watson Chapel School District. The Jefferson County sheriff’s office and the Pine Bluff Police Department were on site, the post states.

One boy was seriously injured as a result of the shooting, according to Pine Bluff police spokesman Lt. David DeFoor. Another is in custody, he said.

District officials called the shooting an “isolated incident” and said that all other students were safe.

The middle school began a supervised release at about 11 a.m., district officials said. Parents could pull through the drive-thru and request their child be released, according to a separate post on the district’s Facebook page. Students whose parents were unable to pick them up could remain on campus until release at the end of the day.

