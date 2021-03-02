Pine Bluff police search for suspect in Friday night homicide

Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department are searching for a 48-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man in an apartment Friday evening, police said.

According to police, Kevin Gray has been identified as a suspect in the killing of Keith Hawkins.

Officers responded to the Linden Street Apartments, 1020 S. Linden, around 6:50 p.m. in reference to an armed disturbance, according to a news release from police.

Upon arrival, a person on scene told officers they heard gunshots come from one of the apartments, the release states.

Officers gained entry to the apartment with the assistance of the Pine Bluff Fire Department, where they located Hawkins, 40, lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. According to the release, Hawkins was pronounced dead on scene.

Gray is described as standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 222 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2006 white Dodge Charger, the release states.