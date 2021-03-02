Little Rock police: 17-year-old shot in leg

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a residence in Little Rock on Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded to 14000 Otter Creek Parkway around 6:50 p.m. for a shooting that just occurred, according to an incident report from police.

Officers placed a tourniquet around the girls leg and she was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the report states.

Another residence and a nearby vehicle were shot with projectiles, police said.

Video from the scene showed multiple men seen fleeing with firearms, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.