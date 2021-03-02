Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking Covid Classroom Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police: 17-year-old shot in leg

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 5:34 p.m.

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a residence in Little Rock on Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded to 14000 Otter Creek Parkway around 6:50 p.m. for a shooting that just occurred, according to an incident report from police.

Officers placed a tourniquet around the girls leg and she was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the report states.

Another residence and a nearby vehicle were shot with projectiles, police said.

Video from the scene showed multiple men seen fleeing with firearms, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Budget nominee Tanden withdraws nomination amid opposition
by The Associated Press
Little Rock police: 17-year-old shot in leg
by Brianna Kwasnik
Follow live: No. 12 Arkansas at South Carolina
by Scottie Bordelon
Little Rock police officer faces theft charges
by William Sanders
Stuttgart police: 3 arrested in February homicide
by Brianna Kwasnik
ADVERTISEMENT