Police Beat

LR man charged in store robbery

Little Rock police arrested Allen Graham, 37, of Little Rock after an armed robbery at a dollar store around noon Tuesday, according to police spokesman officer Eric Barnes.

Officers were sent to the Family Dollar store at 2408 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., where Graham had pulled a firearm on the cashier and took money and a tracking device, an arrest report states.

Investigators tracked Graham, eventually detaining him at 2718 Spring St. at 12:35 p.m., and found the stolen currency, according to the report.

Graham was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail and is charged with felony aggravated robbery and misdemeanor theft of property.

Police: Detainee had stolen cards

Rayven Jones, 32, of Jacksonville was arrested by Jacksonville police Monday at 9:45 a.m. on 65 total counts of theft by receiving, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent to Eagle Inn Suites at 200 Crestview Dr. where Jones' vehicle was parked, and detained Jones who was inside a room, the report said.

A search of the vehicle found 54 debit/credit cards and 11 driver's licenses that did not belong to her, according to the report.

Jones was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she was being held in lieu of $92,000 bail. She is charged with 54 felony counts of theft by receiving and 11 misdemeanor counts of theft by receiving.

Two men in black jailed in break-in

Sherwood police arrested two men on multiple breaking or entering charges Monday night, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding to a call about a break-in at 9:17 p.m. at 121 Manson Road found Emond Nelson, 20, and Jahem Johnson, 19, both of Sherwood, wearing all black, the report said.

When approached by officers, the two fled into a nearby building where they were arrested, according to the report.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County jail where they were charged with four felony counts of breaking or entering, misdemeanor fleeing and misdemeanor obstruction of government operations.

Nelson was still being held without bail Tuesday. Johnson was no longer listed on the jail's roster Tuesday evening.