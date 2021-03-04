Convict faces firearms charge

A Little Rock man currently serving 25 years in federal prison for extortion and child pornography has pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2018, for which he could face an additional 10 years in prison.

Devion Marquette Cumbie, 25, entered the guilty plea Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky, who ordered Cumbie returned to prison until a sentencing hearing is scheduled.

According to court documents, on Feb. 18, 2018, police were called to West 65th Street and Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock by a man who told them a man driving a red truck had pointed a firearm at him as he was walking along the street. The man later identified Cumbie as his assailant. A short time later, police spotted Cumbie, driving a red Ford F-150, at a gas station on South University Avenue, with two passengers -- a man and a woman -- in the truck, prosecutors said.

During a search of the truck, police found a loaded Smith & Wesson model M&P .45-caliber pistol underneath the passenger seat. During questioning, prosecutors said, the woman told police that Cumbie had pointed a gun at the victim after the other man handed it to him. The other man told police that he had seen Cumbie with the gun but did not see him point it at anyone.

Cumbie was convicted in 2016 in Pulaski County of residential burglary, false imprisonment, aggravated assault on a family or household member, and third-degree domestic battery. On June 6, 2018, a federal grand jury indicted Cumbie on one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.

While Cumbie was out on pre-trial release on that indictment, he was arrested and subsequently indicted on extortion and child pornography charges.

Prosecutors said Cumbie masqueraded as an internet star named "Chink Capone" from mid-October until mid-December 2018 in order to strike up sexual conversations online with young women across the country and said he used any suggestive photographs he could persuade them to send to extort more explicit photos under the threat of being exposed to all their Facebook friends.

Cumbie was found guilty June 18, 2020, after a four-day jury trial on four counts of extortion, two counts of attempted production of child pornography, and one count of production of child pornography. U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. sentenced him to 25 years in prison on Jan. 14. Upon sentencing for the gun charge, Cumbie could possibly be imprisoned until he is 60 years old.