MUSIC MADNESS: Take up a Bad Habit, revel in resurgence of live music

Bad Habit, along with opening act Amy McBryde, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Tickets are $10 and reservations are required. If any tickets remain at showtime, they will be $12. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

Bad Habit, a Little Rock band, features brothers Jack Bennett (lead vocals and guitar) and Sam Bennett (drums and percussion), along with Kaleb Hatley (bass and vocals) and newest member, Luke Garrison (rhythm guitar and vocals). The band performs rock classics of the 1970s, '80s and '90s as well as modern hits.

◼️ Grand Duo will perform between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday as part of the Spring Fling Market at the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

Grand Duo is Paul Tull and Don Tucker, veterans of the Little Rock music scene, and coordinators for the Central Arkansas chapter of the Nashville Songwriters Association. They are also both involved with Freedom Sings, an organization that helps veterans by writing songs about their military time.

Thirty vendors will be at the event, along with food trucks and lawn games; the Easter Bunny will hop around from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free photos.

◼️ Cliff & Susan will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ "Friday Night Live" will be held at 7 p.m. Friday; "Music Madness" will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Suite 100, Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

CONWAY

Presley Drake will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Zach Abbott will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ No Deal will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Moonshine Mafia will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St, Suite 19, Conway. (501) 205-0576.

EL DORADO

"Mad Battle," a battle of the bands which was to have been Feb. 20 — but postponed due to weather — will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show. Children 6 and under will be admitted free. The show will be the first in 2021 for the venue. For tickets and information go to eldomad.com.

Participating bands are: Boots Bailey & The Boys, Crutchfield, DeFrance, Fox Eating Foxes, Jasper Wilderness, Jimmy Lewis & 8 Second Ride and Lead Pipe Conservatory Band.

HOT SPRINGS

Chuck & Justin will perform for a "Cajun boil" at 6 p.m. today at The Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill, 4332 Central Ave., Suite A, in the Temperance Hill Square shopping center in Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

◼️ "Artbeat Karaoke" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Trough Bar & Grill, Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 701-4390.

◼️ Amie & Adam will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 463-9463; http://crosswalk-grill.edan.io.

◼️ The Pleasantly Blue Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 620-4000.

◼️ Double Shot will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boogies Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 624-5455.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Rick McKean will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Kenny Mann and Danger Zone will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. There is a $3 cover charge. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

JONESBORO

Adria Hyde and Shannon Cox will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Forum, 115 E. Monroe, Jonesboro. Admission is "pay what you can." The show is part of the First Fridays at the Forum Series. (870) 935-2726.

Hyde, a guitarist, is also a reporter for the Jonesboro Sun newspaper and Cox, who lives in Missouri, has been the lead guitarist/vocalist for the group Canyon for 14 years.

STAY TUNED

Roots/blues-rock band Jerry McCoy and the Hammers will perform at 5 p.m. Friday on Facebook Live for an Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (Pine Bluff) Virtual Live@5 Concert. The band consists of Mississippi Blues Hall of Famer Jerry McCoy, Kenneth McDougald and Ben Arrington.

Watch the concert here: facebook.com/asc701.

A virtual donation box will be available for those wishing to contribute to center programming.

◼️ Cole Ritter and the Night Owls will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Station Inn in Nashville, Tenn. The event will be free in-person as well as streamed on Facebook.

◼️ Singer-songwriter Malcolm Holcombe, who creates his music in the Blue Ridge mountains of North Carolina, will perform his 2005 album, "I Never Heard You Knockin'," which will be No. 14 in his "Backyard Shed Series," at 1 p.m. Sunday. Holcombe, a frequent visitor to White Water Tavern in the pre-covid era, will perform an acoustic version of his album on Facebook and YouTube.

◼️ John Hiatt will be featured from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday on "Sundays with Mary Gauthier" on Facebook Live. The show is free to watch.

◼️ Jonathan Byrd will host an event, "Shake Sugaree for Safe Passage" at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a free Facebook event.

◼️ Cruz Contreras will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Nashville's Station Inn in a live show on Facebook. Viewing is free.

LISTEN HERE

Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires, who has headlined shows at Stickyz, has posted a video for her 2014 song, "Look Like a Bird." She also notes on her Facebook page that she is taking questions and comments on the site. One such question came from a 60-year-old wondering if he or she was too old to learn to play the fiddle, which Shires has taught in the past. No, said she, noting that she has taught students from ages 8 to 80.

◼️ Fans of St. Louis jazz rock group, The Dave Weckl Band, will be intrigued to know the band reunited to record an album, "Live in St. Louis at the Chesterfield Jazz Festival 2019." The album, the band's first since 2005, will be released April 9. Those wanting to hear the first single, "Big B Little B," can do so at tinyurl.com/hfrceyw9.

◼️ Country singer Sammy Sadler has released his "re-imagining" of a song, "Church on Cumberland Road," which also features the voice of Marty Rybon, lead singer of the band Shenandoah, which first released the song in 1989 — the same year Sadler was wounded in a shooting on Nashville's Music Row that killed his friend. It took Sadler nearly a decade to recover.

The song will be on Sadler's forthcoming album, "1989," to be released in the spring. The song can be heard at tinyurl.com/ ye8cdmpt.

◼️ D. Black's The Black Project and The Blickity Project, a double collection of 28 songs produced by Black, can be heard on Spotify, Apple and YouTube.

MAKE NOTE OF...

Larkin Poe, the folk rock duo of sisters, was to perform March 14, 2020. The performance was later rescheduled to August, then to March this year, and has now been rescheduled again to Dec. 8 at Pulaski Tech's Center for Humanities and Arts on Scenic Hill in North Little Rock.