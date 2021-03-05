Arkansas not officially off CB's list

The University of Arkansas appears to be still in the running for 4-star cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. despite not making his top six schools.

He recently listed Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon as his top schools, but his relationship with Razorbacks cornerbacks coach Sam Carter still has him considering the Hogs.

"Yes I am, I'm still considering all my schools," Pride said. "It's just those are like the top six. It's not like a lock that I'm not committing anywhere else."

Pride, 5-11, 179 pounds, of St. Louis Lutheran North, has more than 25 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon and others.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Pride a 4-star prospect. He plans to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in 2022.

He and Carter frequently talk.

"He's like family," Pride said. "I really grew up with him before he went to Arkansas. He's like an uncle to me."

Pride first met Carter about five years ago at a Missouri satellite camp in St. Louis while on staff with the Tigers. It was at the camp where Carter told Pride his future was at defensive back, not running back where he was playing.

"He's the reason I play DB because I was a running back," Pride said. "He's the one that said I'm a DB. Now I'm here. He's cool with the family. We have a really strong relationship."

"Trust is built over time. I've probably been around him probably since sixth or seventh grade. I was probably 12 or 13. I'm 17 now so that's a really long time."

He and his father visited Arkansas on Feb. 1 of last year before the covid-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to announce a dead period on March 13.

"When I was down there I loved it," Pride said. "It's like a nice little city. That's what I really enjoyed. Coach Carter that's probably my favorite part. That and the facilities."

Pride and his parents did a recent virtual visit with Arkansas which helped his mother, who didn't accompany her son and husband on the visit to Fayetteville last year.

"It was really great for my mom," Pride said. "She liked it. That was the first time to meet Coach Carter. She really likes him."

His mother was also impressed with the facilities, strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker and other coaches. Pride was able to speak with All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon during the virtual.

"He said if you come in and do your job, you're going to play regardless," Pride said. "He had a good season. He said his draft rating is high and he plans on keeping it up."

Because of the pandemic, Pride has only been able to visit Arkansas and Missouri. The NCAA extended the dead period to May 31 but indicated willingness to reopen recruiting and allow campus visits after the 31st.

Pride, who plans to announce his college decision in the spring, wants to visit schools during the summer.

"I plan on visiting a lot of schools. Schools I have offers from," he said.

