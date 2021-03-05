Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Michael Pinsoneault, 37, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a prohibited weapon. Pinsoneault was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Hannah Dodson, 40, of 1150 Crestwood Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dodson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Leroy James, 40, of 909 S. Amherst Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with kidnapping, domestic battering, interference with emergency communications, criminal mischief and theft of property. James was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Christopher Prevatt, 48, of 1101 S. Curtis St. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery and theft of property. Prevatt was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Garry Cox, 42, of 401 W. 21st St. Apt. 81 in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with arson, reckless burning and filing a false report of criminal wrongdoing. Cox was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Lincoln

• Whitney McDonald, 22, of 11280 Vol Cheatham Road in Lincoln was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a correctional facility or law enforcement officer, terroristic threatening and resisting arrest. McDonald was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• David Lorennij, 23, of 4031 Dalmon Lane in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with assault on a family member and terroristic threatening. Lorennij was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Tontitown

• Rudy Morris, 67, of 472462 E. 670 Road in Westville, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and fleeing. Morris was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Ronnie Landers, 62, of 1476 N. Leverett Ave. No. 45 in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and fleeing. Landers was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.