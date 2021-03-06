Business owners barely hang on as Streetscape deters customers

When MaryAnn Lee opened Indigo Blue Coffeehouse on Barraque Street in the summer of 2018, she said she took a chance in an area that had been neglected for many years.

Nearly three years later, it's she who feels neglected. Traffic at her business on the once-busy street has been nonexistent for months due first to the pandemic and now to Pine Bluff's Streetscape construction.

The $2.8 million, 10-block downtown project will include improved sidewalks and outdoor lighting once complete, but business owners don't know if they will be able to survive that long.

"Streetscape has had a real impact on businesses down here because the time frame they gave us for the construction, starting and completing, it has changed so many times and has extended way beyond what they said it would be," Lee said.

When the pandemic hit Pine Bluff in March, it didn't stop Streetscape from moving forward with construction, but it did stop customers and shut down businesses for awhile.

"Covid kept people in, but once people started getting back out, Streetscape detoured them from our businesses," said Margaret Pace-Smith, owner of Unique Cakes by Ms. Margaret. "The impact has been unreal. They were doing the sides of the streets where there were no businesses open."

Lee said she believes their area of the project should have been taken care of first instead of last.

"They started at the courthouse, at the side that people don't even come in," Lee said, adding that numerous complaints have been sent to the city of Pine Bluff. "When you dig big holes in the front of the building, people can't get in here. There's no place to park, and there's no way to safely get in here."

Lee said she averages about six customers a day. Business neighbor Pace-Smith said on a good day she may serve 10 customers.

"I would maybe get one person or two inside a day," Pace-Smith said. "If it wasn't for people calling or ordering online, I wouldn't be here."

For Lee, her customer base is different. Abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, before Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifted the restaurant restriction to full capacity, Lee was only allowing 12 customers inside.

Now she said because of Streetscape, those customers can't get to her front door safely.

"People come here to sit, to drink coffee, talk, and interact with each other," Lee said, adding that she has specialized customers. "They are not looking for drive-thru coffee. They can get that anywhere."

With most of her customers who used to come for lunch, Lee said they no longer come because they have 30-minute lunches, which wouldn't give them time to maneuver through traffic, find somewhere to park and walk.

"We were trying to do curbside, but it's dangerous passing by those big machines because you never know what's going to happen," said Pace-Smith, who either meets her customers at the corner or through her back door. "You see cars turning around and going the other way."

Lee, who also chairs the Pine Bluff Historic District Commission, said building owners are waiting to start restoring their properties.

"Who is going to start on a property when you've got a big hole in the front? What is the point?" she asked.

"All these buildings have been pretty much purchased down here, and folks are waiting to start on their projects."

Larry Matthews, economic and community development director for Pine Bluff and Streetscape project manager, could not be reached for comment.

Both business owners said they are using their own resources to cover the cost of day-to-day operation.

Both have received state funding grants in the past but said it wasn't enough to sustain for a long period of time.

"Downtown Development gave a state grant. I am really appreciative of that. I was able to pay some of my rent," Pace-Smith said.

"Last year in May I got the Verizon Grant, but I was so far behind in everything, that was gone just trying to catch up on everything that I owe."

Many small businesses have partnered with Go Forward Pine Bluff, according to CEO Ryan Watley. "Since the pandemic, we have facilitated more than $200,000 to small businesses in Pine Bluff grants," he said.

"Through that process, we have also learned where our businesses are in terms of their infrastructure and legality of their business."

Watley said through The Generator, businesses are being brought up to par so they will qualify in the future for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

"The grants were created because many foundations realized certain small businesses didn't have things in order for the PPP situation or couldn't afford to pay back a loan," said Watley.

"The Generator is actively working with those businesses."

Watley said the efforts are being put in place, and urged those who need help to reach out and see what may be available.

"We will never recover from this. We have got to have help from Pine Bluff," Pace-Smith said.

Lee agrees, adding that the community must shop local, and support small and locally owned businesses.

"Pine Bluff is not going to get better by Pine Bluff folks going to Little Rock and other places and spending their dollars," said Pace-Smith.

"If you don't spend your dollars in the city, you will get the city that you least want because you have taken your resources and tax money to another location."

Last month's snowstorms further delayed Streetscape progress.

With the unpredictable weather, hopes for an early completion are not high among Barraque Street business owners.

"What do you do? You can't survive. It's really, really sad that it had to come to this," Pace-Smith said.