• Petro van Rhyn, a spokesman for a conservation agency in Cape Town, South Africa, said residents should avoid swimming in a river near Bonnievale as police and conservation officers work to recapture an unknown number of crocodiles that escaped from a large breeding farm.

• Randy Williams, 58, of Edmond, Okla., was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for smuggling firearms to groups fighting the Islamic State in Iraq, saying that after seeing atrocities during a visit to Iraq, he felt "obligated to help them out."

• Amber Kelly, 31, a Calcasieu Parish, La., sheriff's deputy, accused of having a sexual relationship with a prisoner while on duty at a jail in Lake Charles, was fired and has been charged with malfeasance, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

• Anutin Charnvirakul, the health minister of Thailand, which has legalized medical marijuana, urged people to "use it correctly" after the government decided to allow households to grow up to six pots of cannabis to supplement their incomes by selling marijuana to health care facilities.

• Joshua Lucas of Austin, Texas, a former Oklahoma City Zoo employee who pleaded guilty to stealing several Galapagos tortoise hatchlings while working at the zoo and selling them to a Nevada man, was sentenced to probation and community service, prosecutors said.

• David Roy, 78, of Oakland, Maine, said he and his wife, Theresa, 79, "had a guardian angel" watching over them when a pine tree fell on their vehicle as they drove home during a windstorm, impaling Theresa in the shoulder and breaking seven of her ribs, but allowing her to survive.

• Daniel Coach, 26, a Jackson County, Mo., corrections officer, accused of taking bribes to deliver drugs to inmates, was arrested after he met with an undercover officer and agreed to smuggle drugs into the jail in return for six OxyContin pills and $100, prosecutors said.

• Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, Mo., who prosecutors said was upset that her former mother-in-law was interfering in her relationship with her children, was charged with conspiring to kill the woman and have the death look like an accident.

• Billy Birdwell, a spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers' Savannah District, said workers dredging muck from the harbor in Savannah, Ga., scooped up three cannons and an anchor from a vessel that likely predates the Civil War.