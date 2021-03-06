UCA women's basketball capsule

UCA women vs. Northwestern (La.) State

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, La.

RECORDS UCA 11-12, 9-6 Southland Conference; Northwestern State 0-19, 0-14

SERIES UCA leads 15-7.

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Savanna Walker, 5-7, Sr.;6.9;2.5

G Carley Hudspeth, 6-0, Jr.;4.5;1.1

F Brianna Trigg, 5-10, Sr.;5.5;5.8

F Ayanna Trigg, 5-11, Sr.;5.0;4.6

F Lucy Ibeh, 6-0, Jr.;13.4;6.9

COACH Sandra Rushing (164-106 in nine seasons at UCA)

Northwestern State

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Osha Cummings, 5-5, Fr.;4.2;4.3

G Tristen Washington, 5-6, So.;8.4;1.4

G Erin Harris, 5-7, Fr.;6.6;2.6

G Anessa Dussette, 5-10, So.;8.7;4.6

F Julia Sion, 6-2, So.;5.8;5.3

COACH Anna Nimz (0-19 in one season at Northwestern State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;Northwestern State

54.9;Points for;46.4

61.0;Points against;79.2

+6.0;Rebound margin;-12.5

-2.4;Turnover margin;-6.1

36.4;FG pct.;30.5

26.9;3-pt pct.;23.1

65.3;FT pct.;58.7

CHALK TALK UCA senior Savanna Walker's game-winning layup with 3.2 seconds remaining secured the Sugar Bears their eighth win in 10 games in a 44-43 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday. ... UCA has clinched a spot in the Southland Conference Tournament (March 10-14). ... The Demons are 0-19 on the season. ... The Sugar Bears average 54.9 points per game, which ranks 12th in the Southland Conference. ... Northwestern State's scoring margin of -32.8 is last in the league.

-- Eli Lederman