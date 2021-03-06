UCA women's basketball capsule

UCA women vs. Northwestern (La.) State
WHEN 11 a.m.
WHERE Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, La.
RECORDS UCA 11-12, 9-6 Southland Conference; Northwestern State 0-19, 0-14
SERIES UCA leads 15-7.
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
TELEVISION None
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UCA
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Savanna Walker, 5-7, Sr.;6.9;2.5
G Carley Hudspeth, 6-0, Jr.;4.5;1.1
F Brianna Trigg, 5-10, Sr.;5.5;5.8
F Ayanna Trigg, 5-11, Sr.;5.0;4.6
F Lucy Ibeh, 6-0, Jr.;13.4;6.9
COACH Sandra Rushing (164-106 in nine seasons at UCA)
Northwestern State
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Osha Cummings, 5-5, Fr.;4.2;4.3
G Tristen Washington, 5-6, So.;8.4;1.4
G Erin Harris, 5-7, Fr.;6.6;2.6
G Anessa Dussette, 5-10, So.;8.7;4.6
F Julia Sion, 6-2, So.;5.8;5.3
COACH Anna Nimz (0-19 in one season at Northwestern State)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;Northwestern State
54.9;Points for;46.4
61.0;Points against;79.2
+6.0;Rebound margin;-12.5
-2.4;Turnover margin;-6.1
36.4;FG pct.;30.5
26.9;3-pt pct.;23.1
65.3;FT pct.;58.7
CHALK TALK UCA senior Savanna Walker's game-winning layup with 3.2 seconds remaining secured the Sugar Bears their eighth win in 10 games in a 44-43 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday. ... UCA has clinched a spot in the Southland Conference Tournament (March 10-14). ... The Demons are 0-19 on the season. ... The Sugar Bears average 54.9 points per game, which ranks 12th in the Southland Conference. ... Northwestern State's scoring margin of -32.8 is last in the league.
-- Eli Lederman