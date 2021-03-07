Sections
OIL AND GAS REPORT

OIL AND GAS REPORT Today at 4:49 a.m.

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued three well completions and five well recompletions. By county, they were:

WELL COMPLETIONS

SEBASTIAN — Oxley Energy LLC of Houston for Hamilton No. 5-12, 24-hr. prod. 2962 in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,300 ft., perf. 3,874-4,520 OA ft. Loc. 2,125 ft. FNL & 1,700 ft. FWL of Sec. 12-6N-32W. Completed Feb. 12.

Oxley Energy LLC for Hamilton No. 6-12, 24-hr. prod. 250 in Hale Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,539 ft., perf. 7,508-7,530 ft. Loc. SHL: 1,494 ft. FNL & 1,451 ft. FEL and BHL: 1,082 ft. FNL & 1,491 ft. FEL of Sec. 12-6N-32W. Completed Feb. 5.

Oxley Energy LLC for Johnson No. 5-10D, 24-hr. prod. 2960 in Middle Atoka Form. of B-44 Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,500 ft., perf. 4,344-4,738 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 1,225 ft. FSL & 1,325 ft. FEL and BHL: 973 ft. FSL & 1,866 ft. FEL of Sec. 10-6N-32W. Completed Feb. 10.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE — Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for RF Jr. Dudeck No. 11-10 2-18H19, 24-hr. prod. 48 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,840 ft., perf. 2,619-7,733 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 978 ft. FSL & 1,512 ft. FWL and BHL: 551 ft. FSL & 1,167 ft. FWL of Sec. 18-11N-10W. Workover done Jan. 20.

COLUMBIA — Mission Creek OPCO LLC of Magnolia for P E Nipper No. 6-14, 24-hr. prod. 1.7 bbls in Cotton Valley Form.of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,836 ft., perf. 7,080-8,688 OA ft. of Sec. 14-18S-22W. Workover done Jan. 27.

FAULKNER — Merit Energy Co. LLC for C Cook No. 8-11 1-17H8, 24-hr. prod. 1270 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,971 ft., perf. 5,571-10,865.5 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 1,070 ft. FSL & 225 ft. FWL and BHL: 1,750 ft. FSL & 600 ft. FWL of Sec. 17-8N-11W. Workover done Jan. 12.

POPE — Merit Energy Co. LLC for Garrison C No. 6-17C & T, 24-hr. prod. U. Hale/Basal Hale-tubing in Ralph Barton-casing Form. of New Hope Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,045 ft., perf. 3,158-3,196 OA ft. Loc. 1,900 ft. FNL & 1,600 ft. FEL of Sec. 17-9N-20W. Workover done Jan. 28.

WHITE — Merit Energy Co. LLC for Kathy Ransom No. 7-8 2-17H, 24-hr. prod. 290 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,550 ft., perf. 6,261-10,442 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 200 ft. FSL & 590 ft. FEL and BHL: 487 ft. FNL & 1,179 ft. FEL of Sec. 17-7N-8W. Workover done Jan. 28.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. — location; Perf. — perforations; FEL — from the east line; FNL — from the north line; FSL — from the south line; FWL — from the west line; FEUL — from the east unit line; FWUL — from the west unit line; FNUL — from the north unit line; FSUL — from the south unit line; MCF — thousand cubic feet; bbl — barrel; MD — measured depth; TD — total depth; TVD — true vertical depth; PBTD — plug back total depth; BHL — bottom hole location; PBHL — proposed bottom hole location; SHL — surface hole location; OA — overall; N/A — not available.

