State tournament schedule

CLASS 6A (AT FAYETTEVILLE)

BOYS

First round TUESDAY Game 1 Bentonville West vs. Conway, 1 p.m.

Game 2 Bryant vs. Springdale, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Game 3 Fort Smith Northside vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 1 p.m.

Game 4 Rogers vs. Little Rock Catholic, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals THURSDAY Game 5 Little Rock Central vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 6 Bentonville vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY Game 7 Fayetteville vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 8 North Little Rock vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

First round TUESDAY Game 1 Springdale Har-Ber vs. Bryant, 10 a.m.

Game 2 North Little Rock vs. Bentonville West, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Game 3 Little Rock Central vs. Rogers Heritage, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Rogers vs. Cabot, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals THURSDAY Game 5 Fort Smith Northside vs. Game 1 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Bentonville vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY Game 7 Fayetteville vs. Game 3 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 8 Conway vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

CLASS 5A (AT HOT SPRINGS)

BOYS

First round MONDAY Game 1 Little Rock Parkview vs. Greene County Tech, 1 p.m.

Game 2 Jonesboro vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY Game 3 Russellville vs. Hot Springs, 1 p.m.

Game 4 Pine Bluff vs. Siloam Springs, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Game 5 Lake Hamilton vs. Vilonia, 1 p.m.

Game 6 Mountain Home vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY Game 7 Marion vs. Maumelle, 1 p.m.

Game 8 Sylvan Hills vs. West Memphis, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

First round MONDAY Game 1 Little Rock Christian vs. Marion, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Jonesboro vs. Beebe, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY Game 3 Vilonia vs. Sheridan, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Lake Hamilton vs. Greenbrier, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Game 5 Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Russellville, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Greenwood vs. Hot Springs, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Game 7 Batesville vs. Little Rock Parkview, 10 a.m.

Game 8 Sylvan Hills vs. West Memphis, 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A (AT MORRILTON)

BOYS

First round TUESDAY Game 1 Southside Batesville vs. Berryville, 1 p.m.

Game 2 Monticello vs. Brookland, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Game 3 Farmington vs. Camden Fairview, 1 p.m.

Game 4 Blytheville vs. Dardanelle, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals THURSDAY Game 5 Magnolia vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 6 Morrilton vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY Game 7 Mills vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 8 Watson Chapel vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

First round TUESDAY Game 1 Brookland vs. Harrison, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Watson Chapel vs. Joe T. Robinson, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Game 3 Pea Ridge vs. Nashville, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Southside Batesville vs. Farmington, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals THURSDAY Game 5 Star City vs. Game 1 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Morrilton vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY Game 7 Pulaski Academy vs. Game 3 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 8 Mena vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

CLASS 3A (AT CLINTON)

BOYS

First round MONDAY Game 1 Bergman vs. Lamar, 1 p.m.

Game 2 Mayflower vs. Elkins, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY Game 3 Harding Academy vs. Drew Central, 1 p.m.

Game 4 McGehee vs. Clinton, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Game 5 Newport vs. Glen Rose, 1 p.m.

Game 6 Dumas vs. Osceola, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY Game 7 Cedarville vs. Central Ark. Christian, 1 p.m.

Game 8 Baptist Prep vs. Waldron, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

First round MONDAY Game 1 Bergman vs. Episcopal Collegiate, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Mayflower vs. Elkins, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY Game 3 Mountain View vs. Lake Village, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Centerpoint vs. Rose Bud, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Game 5 Hoxie vs. Dumas, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Ashdown vs. Clinton, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Game 7 Valley Springs vs. Lamar, 10 a.m.

Game 8 Atkins vs. West Fork, 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A (AT MELBOURNE)

BOYS

First round MONDAY Game 1 White Co. Central vs. Rector, 1 p.m.

Game 2 Marianna vs. Cedar Ridge, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY Game 3 Caddo Hills vs. Mansfield, 1 p.m.

Game 4 Lavaca vs. Magnet Cove, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Game 5 Dierks vs. Acorn, 1 p.m.

Game 6 Mountainburg vs. Fordyce, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY Game 7 Melbourne vs. Buffalo Island Central, 1 p.m.

Game 8 Earle vs. Tuckerman, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

First round MONDAY Game 1 Melbourne vs. Riverside, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Marmaduke vs. Quitman, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY Game 3 Parkers Chapel vs. Acorn, 10 a.m.

Game 4 Cotter vs. Murfreesboro, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Game 5 Horatio vs. Mansfield, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Flippin vs. Fordyce, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Game 7 Salem vs. Rector, 10 a.m.

Game 8 Des Arc vs. Bigelow, 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A (AT WS GREERS FERRY)

BOYS

First round MONDAY Game 1 Mount Vernon-Enola vs. Lead Hill, 1 p.m.

Game 2 The New School vs. Brinkley, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY Game 3 Nevada vs. Ridgefield Christian, 1 p.m.

Game 4 Viola vs. Strong, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Game 5 Kirby vs. Izard County, 1 p.m.

Game 6 West Side Greers Ferry vs. Bradley, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY Game 7 Clarendon vs. Ozark Mountain, 1 p.m.

Game 8 County Line vs. Wonderview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

First round MONDAY Game 1 Mount Vernon-Enola vs. Lead Hill, 10 a.m.

Game 2 Kingston vs. Wonderview, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY Game 3 Emerson vs. Norfork, 10 a.m.

Game 4 West Side Greers Ferry vs. Dermott, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Game 5 Kirby vs. Viola, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Rural Special vs. Ouachita, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Game 7 Clarendon vs. Jasper, 10 a.m.

Game 8 Ozark Mountain vs. Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.