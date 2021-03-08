Rollover crash kills Maynard man, troopers say

A Maynard man was killed in a rollover crash in Randolph County just before 1 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.

Christopher Tucker, 37, was driving a 2018 Dodge truck west on Middlebrook Road, when his vehicle ran off the south side of the road, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle crashed into a fence and overturned, the report states. Tucker was ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle struck a parked bulldozer and rolled into a parked truck, troopers said.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 84 people were killed on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.