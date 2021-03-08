Troopers: Crashes in Arkansas kill cyclist, pedestrian

A 22-year-old Green Forest man died after he was struck by two vehicles Saturday afternoon while cycling, troopers said.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m., as Wesley Martin rode west on U.S. 62 on a bicycle, according to a preliminary report by state police. A 2015 GMC Sierra turning left from Arkansas 103 onto U.S. Highway 62 struck him in the westbound lane, the report states.

Troopers said Martin was separated from his bicycle and struck again by a 2000 Dodge 1500 traveling west on U.S. 62. He was transported to Cox Medical Center, where he later died.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Early Thursday, a 55-year-old man from New Hampshire was killed while walking on U.S. 1 South in Lee County, a separate preliminary report states.

A 2015 GMC Sierra going north on U.S. 1, south of Haynes, shortly after 5 a.m. struck Warren Kennett in the right lane, troopers said. Kennett, who was from Portsmouth, N.H., died as a result of the crash, according to authorities.

No other injuries were listed in the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 84 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.