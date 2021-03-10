Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas House votes to ban gender transition steps for youths

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 3:04 p.m.
Representative Robin Lundstrum (R) questions Sen. Joyce Elliott about her proposed measure to expand absentee voting in Arkansas. The committee rejected the proposal. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

The Arkansas House on Wednesday approved a ban on gender transition procedures, including surgery and hormone therapy, for minors in the state, over opponents who said it was discriminatory and dangerous.

Sponsor Robin Lundstrum, a Republican representative from Elm Springs, equated those treatments to “chemical and surgical” mutilation that children should be protected from, something opponents of the bill and transgender Arkansans and experts in hormone treatments testified at Tuesday’s committee meeting said was untrue.

“These kids deserve love. They are precious ... which is why they should wait until they’re 18” to make a decision impacting the rest of their life, Lundstrum said.

At Tuesday’s committee meeting, Lundstrum said sex reassignment surgery is not currently being performed on minors in Arkansas, but the bill draws “a line in the sand.”

There are gender clinics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Both provide hormone treatment and other therapies.

“These are struggling kids and this bill ultimately is just intended to make life more miserable and discriminate against this very tiny minority of kids,” Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis, said. “These children are being adequately cared for as it is, and this is just a bill to get publicity.”

The 70-22 vote was mostly along party lines, with two Republicans breaking rank and voting no.

Read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Police: Food truck struck by bullets in Little Rock
by Brianna Kwasnik
Arkansas House votes to ban gender transition steps for youths
by Rachel Herzog
Police: Mountain View man arrested after father, woman found dead
by Brianna Kwasnik
Little Rock police identify suspect in February shooting
by William Sanders
Social media post sparks lockdown at Watson Chapel district, officials say
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
ADVERTISEMENT