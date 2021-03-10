• President Joe Biden has Major trouble. Family dogs Major and Champ have been banished from the White House for a doggy timeout in Delaware after Major caused a "minor injury" to a Secret Service agent. White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained the canine caper Tuesday by saying the dogs "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people." Psaki said the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised Monday "by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury, which was handled by the White House medical unit, Psaki said. While she would not confirm that a Secret Service agent was injured in the incident, an administration official later said on condition of anonymity that an agent was Major's victim. Psaki said plans already had been made to send the dogs to Delaware for care while Biden's wife, Jill, left town on Monday to spend Tuesday and Wednesday touring U.S. military installations in Washington state and California. The dogs will return to the White House soon, Psaki said. The Bidens adopted Major, who is about 3 years old, in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. They got Champ, who at age 13 is less spry and likely calmer, from a breeder. He joined the family after Joe Biden was elected vice president in 2008.

• Coinciding with International Women's Day on Monday, veteran journalist Katie Couric became the first woman to guest host "Jeopardy" Couric made her debut after repeat champion Ken Jennings and executive producer Mike Richards initially took over for the late Alex Trebek. "It is such a thrill to be here guest hosting a show I've watched and loved for years -- and of course a real honor to help out as all of us recover from the loss of the truly irreplaceable Alex Trebek," Couric said during her brief opening monologue. Couric also announced that "Jeopardy" has pledged to match all of the winnings made by competitors during Couric's hosting stint and donate the amount to Stand Up to Cancer's pancreatic cancer research team. In November, longtime "Jeopardy" emcee Trebek died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, as did Couric's older sister. Couric, who also lost her husband to cancer, helped start Stand Up to Cancer, which has raised more than $600 million for disease research since 2008. Couric will stand behind the "Jeopardy" lectern all this week and next. She took note of her historic achievement as the game show's first female guest host while encouraging other women and girls to take pride in their intelligence and resist the urge to curb their ambition. "So to be the first woman on a show that stands for excellence and intelligence and integrity is a real honor for me."