Rick Lee's selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Areemaa in the fifth

BEST BET Miss Antioch in the sixth

LONG SHOT Beemie Award in the 10th

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

MEET 56-175 (32.0 %).

* * * * confident choice

* * * plenty to like

* * things to like

* educated guess

1 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

* *FACTUAL raced close to the lead in a second-place return from a freshening. She is treated with Lasix for the first time, and new trainer Cipriano Contreras gets a red-hot rider. SOLEMN OATH has been forwardly placed in competitive two-turn races. She has competitive Beyer figures and may appreciate sprinting. GREAT IN RED has not raced in 11 months, but she has been working nicely for her return.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Factual;Arrieta;Contreras;4-1

8 Solemn Oath;Vazquez;Lukas;5-2

1 Great in Red;Harr;Cates;5-1

6 Playfulmisssamurai;Wales;Moysey;6-1

4 Super Steamy;FDe La Cruz;Miller;3-1

5 Little Sure Shot;Eramia;Von Hemel;20-1

2 O K Baby;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;6-1

7 Anotherinthefire;Morales;Deville;15-1

2 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

* *TASHKENT finished second, while 7 lengths clear of third, in an unusually fast $7,500 claiming race. Furthermore, he raced very well at a higher level last season at Oaklawn. ELITCH had to overcome a poor start in a deceptively good runner-up finish, and he represents the barn of leading trainer Steve Asmussen. WAGON BOSS has crossed the wire second best in back-to-back races. He owns competitive Beyer figures, and he switches from an apprentice to a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Tashkent;Vazquez;Broberg;4-1

3 Elitch;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

5 Wagon Boss;Arrieta;Vance;3-1

1 Ike;Cabrera;Moquett;6-1

2 Hit the Ticket;Morales;McKnight;9-2

7 Dealin' Stelen;Mojica;Zito;10-1

4 Witch Doctor;Gonzalez;Morse;6-1

8 Gospel Abe;Cohen;Hollendorfer;10-1

3 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

* *ROLL DINERO ROLL faltered after flashing speed in a fast-paced and key race Jan. 24. He is dropping in class and wearing blinkers for his second start. THORNISH has finished in-the-money in three consecutive sprint races, and he is cutting back to his preferred distance after a useful route. MACHO ROCKET MAN showed little on a sloppy track in his one start last winter at Oaklawn, but he appears to be training well. He landed in a soft state-bred maiden-claimer.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Roll Dinero Roll;Quinonez;Von Hemel;8-1

2 Thornish;Santana;Moquett;4-1

9 Macho Rocket Man;Court;Martin;7-2

10 Jesse Jones;WDe La Cruz;Martin;9-2

8 Gentle Knight;Harr;Cline;10-1

4 Broadway Jerry;Torres;Prather;5-1

1 Stomping Hotrod;Gonzalez;Mason;6-1

6 Spirit Soul;Cabrera;Martin;10-1

3 My Little Tip;FDe La Cruz;Rhea;20-1

11 Awe Bird;Tohill;Martin;20-1

5 Unbridled Shoes;Hebert;Williams;30-1

4 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

* *TENTWELVEFOURTEEN encountered traffic trouble turning into the stretch in a third-place finish. He is dropping in class and stands an improved chance if the track is fast. ALL SHACKED UP finished second in a key starter allowance sprint on opening day, and he can be excused for a dull wet track route performance. HIDDEN RULER raced competitively at a higher level throughout 2020, but he is taking a suspicious drop in class for new trainer Genaro Garcia.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Tentwelvefourteen;Quinonez;Cline;7-2

5 All Shacked Up;Tohill;Hartman;6-1

1 Hidden Ruler;Bowen;Garcia;5-1

2 Replete;Cabrera;Matthews;3-1

8 Heritage Park;Mojica;Smith;4-1

7 Hurricane Jake;FDe La Cruz;Haran;6-1

1a Uncle Gregory;Morales;Garcia;5-1

9 Firehorn;Arrieta;Morse;10-1

4 Mine My Time;Rocco;Riecken;12-1

3 Baquero Flies;Vazquez;Lukas;30-1

5 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

* * * *AREEMAA has been racing competitively at a much higher maiden classification while earning Beyer figures that are clearly fastest in this field. LAKE SENSE has been one-paced in a pair of sprint races, but she is bred to route and gets in light with an apprentice rider aboard. OMI TEN raced close to the pace in a third-place finish against similar, and she may have needed the race after a three-month layoff.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Areemaa;Arrieta;Contreras;5-2

6 Lake Sense;Morales;Van Berg;12-1

4 Omi Ten;Torres;Garcia;9-2

1a Miss Alpha Bella;Gonzalez;Chleborad;5-1

7 Lyricist;Cabrera;Matthews;7-2

1 Quiet Surprise;Medina;Jacquot;5-1

5 Ambitiously Placed;Tohill;Hartman;6-1

8 Filly Ray Cyrus;Rocco;Puhich;10-1

3 Dede's Trick;Thompson;Frazee;15-1

2 B Rewarding;Camacho;Rhea;15-1

6 Purse $89,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

* * *MISS ANTIOCH easily defeated optional-claimers just two races back, and the speedy filly is spotted well after a competitive in-the-money finish in the Downthedustyroad. SEKANI finished two positions behind the top selection in the Downthedustyroad, and she is a local stake winner who will prefer a fast surface. EURO ME finished second behind the top selection in her 2021 debut, and she does keep the leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER ODDS

4 Miss Antioch;Eramia;Milligan;2-1

8 Sekani;Geroux;Cox;7-2

2 Euro Me;Santana;Loy;6-1

6 Proud Victoria;Cabrera;Moquett;7-2

3 Florida Bird;WDe La Cruz;Martin;6-1

7 Bettyann;Borel;Smith;8-1

1 Savedbyanangel;Torres;Prather;10-1

5 B's Lil' Bumblebee;Court;McKellar;12-1

7 Purse $31,500, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

* *SHASTALOO finished third in a fast maiden-claiming race at Turfway, which was her first race on Lasix. She also finished second in her debut at Ellis Park. QUEENS GIFT set a moderate pace in a second-place finish at Churchill. She is dropping in price and is on Lasix for the first time. MAKING PROGRESS has recorded three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and a quick early pace will work in her late-running favor.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Shastaloo;Geroux;Cox;4-1

4 Queens Gift;Santana;Moquett;3-1

6 Making Progress;Talamo;Jones;4-1

9 Lofthouse;Eramia;Peitz;6-1

1 Jlohr Jan;Cohen;McKnight;6-1

2 Duchess Bubbles;Quinonez;Milligan;12-1

3 Fortuna Adiuvat;Cabrera;Lukas;10-1

7 Freedom Bound;Arrieta;Holthus;10-1

8 Super Cassidy;Gonzalez;Morse;6-1

8 Purse $30,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

* *KEEP YOUR DISTANCE sat behind an honest pace before drawing off to a 3-length victory at this same condition, and the 7-year-old mare may get the same trip. LIL MISS HOT MESS finished third behind the top selection on a muddy track. She is better on a fast surface, and she is also a good finisher in a race with plenty of early speed. JETS A GINNIN has won six of her last seven races. She possesses excellent early speed and picks up a leading rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Keep Your Distance;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

7 Lil Miss Hot Mess;Morales;Vance;6-1

3 Jets a Ginnin;Arrieta;Becker;5-2

2 Kasserine Pass;Gonzalez;Green;8-1

8 Lay M Out;Santana;Morse;6-1

6 Just Fly;Cabrera;Hawley;5-1

1 Imaginary Music;Mojica;Broberg;6-1

4 Could You;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;12-1

9 Purse $89,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

* * *K J'S NOBILITY is a multiple stake winner over this track, and he is dropping into a state-bred race after a strong performance against open rivals. BANDIT POINT finished second behind the top selection in the 2020 Nodouble, and he exits a second-place finish against open allowance runners. TEMPT FATE scored a 3-length front-running victory in a state-bred allowance Feb.5, which was a day that favored late-running horses.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 K J's Nobility;Borel;Borel;2-1

2 Bandit Point;Harr;Cline;4-1

5 Tempt Fate;Geroux;Deville;9-2

3 Hoonani Road;Cohen;Diodoro;9-2

6 Man in the Can;Santana;Moquett;5-2

1 Destiny Way;Talamo;Deville;15-1

7 J.E.'s Handmedown;Arrieta;Lund;12-1

10 Purse $24,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

* *BEEMIE AWARD finished no worse than second in his last four main track sprints while competing at a higher class level at Fairmont Park. He did win his 2020 debut last winter at Oaklawn. JERRYS PRIDENJOY raced poorly over a sloppy track in his seasonal debut, but several of his fast-track races from 2020 appear good enough to win. BEST YOU EVER SEEN is moving up in price after an improved second-place finish. Winning trainer Karl Broberg is due for some racing luck.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Beemie Award;FDe La Cruz;Cox;10-1

2 Jerrys Pridenjoy;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

3 Best You Ever Seen;Mojica;Broberg;7-2

5 Hubbadahubbadaboom;Loveberry;Martin;10-1

12 Kitchen Fire;Morales;McKnight;10-1

7 Wills Defence;Cabrera;Matthews;3-1

1 El Venue;Eramia;Morse;6-1

4 Hoof Prince;Arrieta;Hollendorfer;10-1

6 Louden's Gray;Fletcher;Loy;30-1

11 Impunity;Bowen;Garcia;15-1

9 Babadoook;Wales;Moysey;15-1

8 Therunawayrocket;Medina;Gladd;15-1

Exotic possibilities

The first race starts a Pick-5, and Factual and Solemn Oath hold a talent advantage. The second race is competitive, and spreading out is recommended. The third race can produce a big number and using multiple horses is wise. I like my top three selections in the fourth, and the fifth race has a single in Areemaa. The 10th is an attractive trifecta race with its large field. I'll put Beemie Award over six horses in the two and three hole.