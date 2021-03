Angels get their wings

The Angels of Hope were presented Saturday at the annual Hope Ball at the Statehouse Convention Center. The high school juniors are responsible for volunteering for at least 25 hours of service through activities at the 20th Century Club's Lodge, CARTI and other related events.

Those presented were:

Savannah Lynn Ashmore, daughter of Kim and Roane Ashmore, Little Rock Christian Academy; Madeline Grace Beckemeyer, daughter of Emily and Lyle Beckemeyer, Pulaski Academy; Grace Victoria Blackmon, daughter of Ginger and Thomas Blackmon, Episcopal Collegiate School; Ellison Margaret Bryde, daughter of Kari and the late Walter Bryde, Mount Saint Mary Academy; Virginia Claire Caldwell, daughter of Lacey and Jay Caldwell, Pulaski Academy; Rebecca Jo Connell, daughter of Mandy and David Connell, Pulaski Academy;

Olivia Alma Ruth Cordell, daughter of Andrea and John Kelly, Mount Saint Mary Academy; Ella Fu Shui Davis, daughter of JaNan Thomas and John Davis, Pulaski Academy; Ava Grace Davis, daughter of Cindy and Bryan Davis, Pulaski Academy; Sydney Lee Elliott, daughter of Tammy and Will Elliott, Pulaski Academy; Sydney Lane England, daughter of Tracy and Dr. Lane England, Mount Saint Mary Academy; Anna Alyeece Falcon, daughter of Ashley and Darrin Falcon, Mount Saint Mary Academy;

Parker McKenzie Fuller, daughter of Heather and Dr. Bryan Fuller, Pulaski Academy; Estella Corinne Gadberry, daughter of Kerin and Adam Gadberry, Pulaski Academy; Savannah Marie Goodwin, daughter of Andrea and Gary Goodwin, Pulaski Academy; Anna Murphy Grace, daughter of Melanie and Geoffrey Grace, Mount Saint Mary Academy; Kathryn Joye Jeter, daughter of Susan and Matt Jeter, Mount Saint Mary Academy; Alexee Reese Jones, daughter of Jennifer and Mark Jones, Little Rock Christian Academy;

Katherine Irene Martin, daughter of Christina and Brock Martin, Pulaski Academy; Olivia Randall Phelan, daughter of Wendy and Dr. Richard Thomas Phelan, Pulaski Academy; Mary Elizabeth Raffaelli, daughter of Laura and John Landreaux, Mount Saint Mary Academy; Sophie Manees Reynolds, daughter of Susan and Mark Reynolds, Episcopal Collegiate School; Lauren Greer Robinson, daughter of Jennifer and Reid Robinson, Little Rock Central High School; Mary Elizabeth Claire Roland, daughter of Kimberley and Edwin Anthony, Mount Saint Mary Academy; Sydney Esther Shemper, daughter of Lori and Joshua Shemper, Pulaski Academy;

Alaia Mazel Smouni, daughter of Alexandra Ifrah and Hatim Smouni, Pulaski Academy; Olivia Blaes Svoboda, daughter of Becca and Dr. Paul Svoboda, Pulaski Academy; Margaret Irene Vondran, daughter of Kendra and Dr. Charles A. Vondran, Mount Saint Mary Academy; Kathryn Browning Ward, daughter of Kelly and Rick Ward, Baptist Preparatory Academy; and Wheatley Grace Welch, daughter of Mandy and Dr. Charles Welch, Little Rock Christian Academy.

-- Special to the Democrat-Gazette/ Photography by Melisa