Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

At the post

by Joe Luciano | Today at 1:56 a.m.

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 1,600

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,536,944

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $165,680

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $4,371,264

BACK TO CALIFORNIA

Concert Tour and Hozier were to be flown back to their Southern California base Sunday, a day after finishing 1-2, respectively, in Oaklawn's $1 million Rebel Stakes (Grade II) for 3-year-olds, continuing Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert's stranglehold on the major Kentucky Derby prep race.

Accompanied by Jimmy Barnes, Baffert's main assistant, Concert Tour and Hozier departed the barn area at approximately 9 a.m. and vanned to Little Rock before flying out for a Tex Sutton Equine Air Transportation flight.

Both horses exited the 1 1/16-mile Rebel in good order, Barnes said before training hours Sunday morning outside the Royal Glint barn, which houses horses for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Baffert's horses normally ship into Lukas' barn at Oaklawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Hogs brushing up
by Bob Holt
Shut down and shut out
by Matt Jones
OPINION: Fancy words oftentimes are merely filler
by Bernadette Kinlaw
OPINION | OLD NEWS: Shoppers benefit when sibling squabbles rock family business
by Celia Storey
OPINION | READ TO ME: Floating to school across the mighty Mekong
by Celia Storey
ADVERTISEMENT