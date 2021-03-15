At the post

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 1,600

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,536,944

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $165,680

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $4,371,264

BACK TO CALIFORNIA

Concert Tour and Hozier were to be flown back to their Southern California base Sunday, a day after finishing 1-2, respectively, in Oaklawn's $1 million Rebel Stakes (Grade II) for 3-year-olds, continuing Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert's stranglehold on the major Kentucky Derby prep race.

Accompanied by Jimmy Barnes, Baffert's main assistant, Concert Tour and Hozier departed the barn area at approximately 9 a.m. and vanned to Little Rock before flying out for a Tex Sutton Equine Air Transportation flight.

Both horses exited the 1 1/16-mile Rebel in good order, Barnes said before training hours Sunday morning outside the Royal Glint barn, which houses horses for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Baffert's horses normally ship into Lukas' barn at Oaklawn.