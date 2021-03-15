Bears beat Zebras with late basket

HOT SPRINGS -- Pine Bluff came within just one basket of exacting revenge on Sylvan Hills.

Nick Smith banked in a go-ahead shot with 42 seconds left, and Sylvan Hills earned stops on Pine Bluff's last two possessions to escape with a 43-42 victory Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 5A boys basketball state tournament at Hot Springs High School.

The Bears (24-3) defeated the Zebras (16-5) for the second time this season, following a 71-54 victory on Dec. 11. That game, Zebras Coach Billy Dixon elected to play a youthful lineup to give them big-game experience.

"Tonight, we felt like the better ballclub," Dixon said. "We really did. We felt like we could compete with them."

Freshman Courtney Crutchfield, who had a breakout game that time, scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half Saturday and helped Pine Bluff storm back from a 34-27 deficit, its largest of the game.

"We wanted it bad," Crutchfield said. "We executed well. We played better defense from last Tuesday [a 51-27 win over Siloam Springs], and we gave it our all."

X'Zeavion Barnett scored 15 points to lead Pine Bluff, and Jalen Tatum added six. Van Washington Jr. had nine points for Sylvan Hills.

One year after missing the state tournament, the Zebras were looking to earn a spot in the semifinal and had two opportunities coming out of a timeout with 27.1 seconds remaining. But Barnett missed a running shot with 10 seconds left and, after a missed bonus free throw by the Bears, Tatum's off-balance shot at the baseline would not fall before the buzzer sounded.

"I didn't manage the last 28 seconds well," Dixon said. "As a coach, I can say that."

Pine Bluff led for all but the final 71 seconds of the first half, holding its biggest lead at 11-3. But Smith went on a second-period tear with 12 of his 20 points to lift Sylvan Hills to a 30-27 halftime lead.

Sylvan Hills scored 21 points in that key stretch.

"You can't give up 21 points in a [quarter of a] state tournament game of this magnitude," Dixon said. "That hurt us."

It was 38-36 in the Bears' favor as Crutchfield scored six of the Zebras' nine points in the third quarter. He hit a jumper and broke away for a dunk off a Bears' turnover to put Pine Bluff back in front, 40-38, with 6:09 left in the game.

Dixon noticed an aura of confidence in his team.

"They were coming to the huddle, saying 'We got this! We got this!'" Dixon said. "That's strong for a freshman to come to your huddle, and he came out and responded. We got the ball out in transition and did what we were supposed to be doing: moving the ball. We just were not able to contain Nick in the end."

Sylvan Hills went on a nearly 8-minute scoring spell before Jayden Smith nailed a 3-pointer to narrow the deficit to 42-41 with 1:47 to go. The teams traded turnovers before Nick Smith knocked in his go-ahead jumper.

Pine Bluff endured lengthy delays in the season due to positive covid-19 tests but managed to complete its 5A-South Conference schedule at 13-1 with help from a one-week postseason delay by the Arkansas Activities Association due to the Feb. 14-17 snowstorms.

"This offseason, we've got to come back and work hard next year, come ready to play and bring this thing home," Crutchfield said.

NEXT UP

Sylvan Hills will play Maumelle at 7 p.m. Monday at Trojan Arena for the right to return to Hot Springs next Saturday in the title game at Bank OZK Arena. Parkview and Jonesboro will play in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. Monday.