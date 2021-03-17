Colgate not foreign to SEC showdown

FAYETTEVILLE -- The last time Colgate played an SEC team in the NCAA Tournament, the Raiders -- Jordan Burns in particular -- threw a major scare into Tennessee.

The No. 2 seed Vols survived 32 points from Burns and held on to beat No. 15 seed Colgate 77-70 in a first-round game two years ago in Columbus, Ohio.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qTnTZfgRAE]

Burns hit 12 of 20 shots, including 8 of 13 three-pointers. His jump shot with 2:02 left pulled the Raiders within 67-64.

"I told him he was terrific," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said of Burns. "I'd like to have him on our team tomorrow."

No doubt Burns would have been a hot commodity in the transfer portal after lighting up the Vols, but he decided to stay at Colgate.

Burns, a 6-0 senior guard from San Antonio, will lead the No. 14 seed Raiders (14-1) against the No. 3 seed University of Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6) in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at 11:45 a.m. Friday in Indianapolis.

Colgate won the Patriot League Tournament by beating Loyola-Maryland 85-72 on Sunday to earn an automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qASjyzzA9IQ]

"We're playing to win," Burns said. "We're not coming into this game thinking we're going to lose.

"Obviously, I'm a competitor. I believe the work that we've put in will result in a W. I've never believed we're going into a game to lose. I believe that we're ready to go."

Colgate is 0-3 in NCAA Tournament games. The Raiders also lost to Kansas 82-68 in 1995 and Connecticut 68-59 in 1996 as a No. 16 seed in both games.

At least Colgate doesn't have to play a No. 1 seed again.

"For us, we're going to have a good chance to go out there and compete with a very good team and possibly get an upset," Burns said of taking on Arkansas.

Burns, averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds, is the Patriot League player of the year. He has career totals of 1,654 points and 499 assists -- a school record.

Colgate was one of two scholarship offers Burns said he received along with Midwestern State, an NCAA Division II school in Wichita Falls, Texas.

"Jordan was recruited where he was because he's not the tallest guy, he's not the most athletic guy," Raiders Coach Matt Langel said. "But he's a terrific basketball player.

"He's been able to score points in all different ways. He involves his teammates. He's got some intangibles that you just don't find in young people all the time.

"I think the guys rally around his confidence. Certainly he has a great work ethic. He's improved immeasurably over his career."

Burns is Colgate's unquestioned leader, but he's averaging a team-high 29.2 minutes as Langel has gone with a 10-man rotation.

"Over the last decade, I traditionally have not played 10 players," Langel said. "More like six or seven. Maybe an eighth guy gets a couple of minutes. But we've got a lot of deserving guys."

Colgate senior guard Jack Ferguson, who scored seven points against Tennessee two years ago, is averaging 12.6 points off the bench. Junior guard Tucker Richardson, who scored 10 points against the Vols, is averaging 11.7 points. Junior guard Nelly Cummings is averaging 12.3 points, and 6-10 sophomore Keegan Records is averaging 9.3 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Jeff Woodard, a 6-11 freshman, is averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds off the bench.

"A number of these guys had a chance to play against a phenomenal Tennessee team a couple of years ago, and did really well," Langel said. "That game went right down to the wire.

"I think they're excited to continue to learn about Arkansas and to prepare like we have for the other opponents on our schedule this season."

Langel said how competitively the Raiders played Tennessee helped them last season when Colgate was 25-9, including a 67-66 victory at Cincinnati.

"The guys have an understanding and a confidence and a connective-ness that when they play together, they're capable of playing with anybody that there is," Langel said. "Every game's different, though. Every game takes on its own personality, and they're also aware of that.

"So I think it'll be critical to find the rhythm of Friday's game and try and get adjusted as quickly as possible."

Langel said the Raiders are lucky Burns decided to play his entire career at Colgate.

"In today's game," Langel said, "I think a lot of guys like him would have said, 'You know what, a lot of people missed out on me. I'm going to take my game and go somewhere else.' "

Burns said he never considered transferring to a school in a bigger conference.

"I think it's good for the guys that do get a chance to go and show how good they are, guys in my situation that didn't get recruited at a high level," Burns said "But I feel like at Colgate, I had a job that I wanted to get done. I feel like transferring up for me wasn't going to show people how much better I was as a player."

Burns, a sociology major, said he also wanted to earn a degree from Colgate, which is located in Hamilton, N.Y.

"I believe this education that I'm able to get with this degree means a lot more than a lot of people's degrees in the country," Burns said. "I don't think a lot of people think about that aspect of it, but I did. So I really didn't believe I wanted to leave.

"I feel like we've got a great coach, I feel like we've got a great team, and this surrounding area, I love being at Colgate."