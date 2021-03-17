• Britain's Prince Philip returned to Windsor Castle on Tuesday after a month in the hospital during which he was treated for an infection and underwent a heart procedure. Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection. He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care unit at St. Bartholomew's Hospital, before returning to King Edward VII's. Photographers standing outside the door of the private hospital captured his departure in the back of a black car. Buckingham Palace later issued a statement confirming Philip's release. "His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes," the palace said in a statement. Philip's illness is not believed to be related to covid-19. Both Philip and Elizabeth received coronavirus vaccines in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired in 2017 and rarely appears in public. Before his hospitalization, he had been isolating at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen. The longest-serving royal consort in British history, Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

• Spike Lee, who was set to lead last year's jury for the Cannes Film Festival that was ultimately canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, will preside over this year's jury instead. On Tuesday, the French Riviera festival announced that Lee will be president of the jury for the 74th Cannes. Usually held in May, this year's Cannes Film Festival has been delayed by the health crisis and will take place July 6-17. Lee is the first Black person to head the Cannes jury, which selects one of cinema's top prizes, the Palme d'Or. Pierre Lescure, president of the festival, praised Lee for his loyalty and spirit. "Throughout the months of uncertainty we've just been through, Spike Lee has never stopped encouraging us," Lescure said in a statement. "This support is finally coming to fruition and we could not have hoped for a more powerful personality to chart our troubled times." Organizers said selections will be announced in early June. Several of Lee's films premiered at Cannes, including "Do the Right Thing" in 1989. In 2018, his "BlacKkKlansman" won one of the festival's top prizes, the Grand Prix.